Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida Justice Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Florida Justice Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Broward County Homeless Advocate Dr. Kenisha Bryant Joins Florida Justice Center Board of Directors

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 16, 2020 --(



The Florida Justice Center, a social assistance nonprofit organization, announced today the addition of Dr. Kenisha Bryant to its board of directors. Dr. Bryant is a renowned expert in planning and implementing housing programs for people who are experiencing homelessness. She comes to the Florida Justice Center (FLJC) with experience in the government and nonprofit sectors. Dr. Bryant will be providing guidance in housing and mental health issues for several new initiatives being prepared by the FLJC to be introduced in the coming weeks.



Dr. Bryant is currently employed by the Broward County’s Community Partnership Division as the Project Program Coordinator for the Homeless Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry Assessment Housing Placement (CEAHP) initiative. In that capacity, Dr. Bryant plans, implements, and evaluates homeless services throughout Broward County. Dr. Bryant has previously worked with Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, City of Pompano Beach, Broward County Housing Authority, Florida Department of Children and Families, and Miami Rescue Missions/Broward Outreach Centers.



“Having been raised by a single mother and understanding that at any moment we could have been living on the streets, my passion for helping disadvantage members of my community started at an early age,” explained Dr. Bryant.



On the way to becoming an authority on homelessness in Broward County, Dr. Bryant earned a Doctorate in Education in Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University (NSU), a Master’s in Public Administration also from NSU, and a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (Florida A&M).



“Dr. Bryant is a prominent member of the housing community and all of us are ecstatic to have her personally work on projects. Her skill as an Individual Placement and Support (IPS) Trainer for vocational rehabilitation is invaluable to the FLJC,” Executive Director Jonathan Bleiweiss said.



Some of Dr. Bryant’s career achievements include collaborating with Broward County’s Managing Entity to direct discharges from state mental health treatment facilities to stable housing in the community and facilitating the closure of a homeless encampment that involved the placement of over 80 individuals and families in permanent supportive housing.



“No one should be experiencing homelessness in Broward County, by choice,” she declared, “No one.”



The Florida Justice Center is proud to welcome Dr. Kenisha Bryant to its board of directors.



The FLJC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing individuals with connections to defense attorneys and services to reduce their likelihood of future involvement in the justice system. With pro bono attorneys, access to social services, and educational training as the pillars of the ground-breaking organization, the FLJC team hopes that its success grows with each additional supporter.



Contact info:



Name: Jonathan Bleiweiss

Organization: Florida Justice Center

Address: 111 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 1100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: 954-361-3664

Email: media@floridajc.org Website: www.floridajc.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/floridajusticecenter LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/floridajc Twitter: www.twitter.com/floridajusticecenter Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Respected housing specialist brings expertise in residential placement for at-risk individuals to social justice nonprofit organization.The Florida Justice Center, a social assistance nonprofit organization, announced today the addition of Dr. Kenisha Bryant to its board of directors. Dr. Bryant is a renowned expert in planning and implementing housing programs for people who are experiencing homelessness. She comes to the Florida Justice Center (FLJC) with experience in the government and nonprofit sectors. Dr. Bryant will be providing guidance in housing and mental health issues for several new initiatives being prepared by the FLJC to be introduced in the coming weeks.Dr. Bryant is currently employed by the Broward County’s Community Partnership Division as the Project Program Coordinator for the Homeless Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry Assessment Housing Placement (CEAHP) initiative. In that capacity, Dr. Bryant plans, implements, and evaluates homeless services throughout Broward County. Dr. Bryant has previously worked with Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, City of Pompano Beach, Broward County Housing Authority, Florida Department of Children and Families, and Miami Rescue Missions/Broward Outreach Centers.“Having been raised by a single mother and understanding that at any moment we could have been living on the streets, my passion for helping disadvantage members of my community started at an early age,” explained Dr. Bryant.On the way to becoming an authority on homelessness in Broward County, Dr. Bryant earned a Doctorate in Education in Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University (NSU), a Master’s in Public Administration also from NSU, and a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (Florida A&M).“Dr. Bryant is a prominent member of the housing community and all of us are ecstatic to have her personally work on projects. Her skill as an Individual Placement and Support (IPS) Trainer for vocational rehabilitation is invaluable to the FLJC,” Executive Director Jonathan Bleiweiss said.Some of Dr. Bryant’s career achievements include collaborating with Broward County’s Managing Entity to direct discharges from state mental health treatment facilities to stable housing in the community and facilitating the closure of a homeless encampment that involved the placement of over 80 individuals and families in permanent supportive housing.“No one should be experiencing homelessness in Broward County, by choice,” she declared, “No one.”The Florida Justice Center is proud to welcome Dr. Kenisha Bryant to its board of directors.The FLJC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing individuals with connections to defense attorneys and services to reduce their likelihood of future involvement in the justice system. With pro bono attorneys, access to social services, and educational training as the pillars of the ground-breaking organization, the FLJC team hopes that its success grows with each additional supporter.Contact info:Name: Jonathan BleiweissOrganization: Florida Justice CenterAddress: 111 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 1100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301Phone: 954-361-3664Email: media@floridajc.org Website: www.floridajc.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/floridajusticecenter LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/floridajc Twitter: www.twitter.com/floridajusticecenter Contact Information Florida Justice Center

Jonathan Bleiweiss

(954) 361-3664



https://www.floridajc.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Florida Justice Center Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend