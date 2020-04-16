Bank of America Awards Grant to Operation Food Search

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Nonprofit to use funds for COVID-19 Emergency Food Response.

St. Louis, MO, April 16, 2020 --(



The donation will fund four weeks of emergency food packs that OFS creates for community partners including Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) and St. Louis County Libraries. OFS currently distributes approximately 2,385 bags per week to select SLPS locations and other school districts, as well as nearly 1,700 packs per week at various library and community center sites.



Each emergency food pack has ingredients to make four meals and contains shelf-stable items such as protein, soups and stews, vegetables, fruit, cereal and snacks. The meals are meant to supplement the food staples of a household where a child age 18 and younger lives.



“The work of Operation Food Search and its focus to collaborate with multiple organizations and school districts in the fight against hunger is so important, now more than ever,” said Marilyn Bush, St. Louis market president, Bank of America. “We appreciate their commitment in serving our region’s most vulnerable families, especially during this unprecedented time.”



“Operation Food Search could not respond to this immediate crisis without the assistance of community leaders like Bank of America,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director of OFS. “Bank of America has been an ongoing supporter of our efforts, and we truly appreciate their recent donation that will enable us to feed children and their families during this public health emergency.”



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



