Navigant Global releases Free Small Business Starter Pack Resource Kit and offers free phone consultations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact.

Denver, CO, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Navigant Global, a premier Career Placement and Business Services Agency, today announced that it is offering a free Small Business Starter Pack Resource Kit which includes a free telephone consultation to everyone.The resource kit offered includes:· Free Business Email and Telephone set up resources· Free Website Design resources· Free Social Media set up resources· Free 20 min. phone consultation with a Navigant Global startup expertNatalie Roberts, CEO and President of Navigant Global, said, "These are unprecedented times and we aim to assist both those who have found themselves in need of additional income and those who now have time to invest into their own small business. We want to help the community move forward."People interested in receiving a free copy of Navigant Global's Small Business Starter Pack should visit the Navigant Global website at www.navigantglobal.comNavigant Global is a woman owned and female-led organization based in Denver Colorado, boasting a virtual team that spans the nation.Contact:Natalie Roberts303-529-7519

Tiffany Turner

816-812-8381



navigantglobal.com



