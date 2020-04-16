PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
BYD

BYD Pledges $1 Million in Medical Supplies Donations


Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BYD Motors, LLC., announced it will donate $1 million in medical supplies, including PPEs and hand sanitizer to transit agencies and first responders in the United States and Canada.

The supplies are arriving at various U.S. distributions centers to be closer to those locations where they are needed most.

The supplies include FDA-approved Adult Surgical Masks and KN-95 respiratory protective devices as well as hand sanitizer that is 99.999% effective. Several thousand PPEs have already been delivered to agencies that include the City of Los Angeles, the Valley Medical Center in San Jose California, the Toronto Transit Commission and the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

BYD President for North America Stella Li praised first responders and transit agency employees working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“BYD wants to help those who are helping all of us and believe this is how we can do it best,” she said. “We will get through this together.”

Contact: Frank C. Girardot
Communications Director
BYD North America (213) 905-3813
Contact Information
BYD
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
Contact
byd.com

