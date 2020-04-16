BYD Pledges $1 Million in Medical Supplies Donations

Press Releases BYD Press Release

BYD North America (213) 905-3813 Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD Motors, LLC., announced it will donate $1 million in medical supplies, including PPEs and hand sanitizer to transit agencies and first responders in the United States and Canada.The supplies are arriving at various U.S. distributions centers to be closer to those locations where they are needed most.The supplies include FDA-approved Adult Surgical Masks and KN-95 respiratory protective devices as well as hand sanitizer that is 99.999% effective. Several thousand PPEs have already been delivered to agencies that include the City of Los Angeles, the Valley Medical Center in San Jose California, the Toronto Transit Commission and the LA County Sheriff’s Department.BYD President for North America Stella Li praised first responders and transit agency employees working to stop the spread of COVID-19.“BYD wants to help those who are helping all of us and believe this is how we can do it best,” she said. “We will get through this together.”Contact: Frank C. GirardotCommunications DirectorBYD North America (213) 905-3813 Contact Information BYD

