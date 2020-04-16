Mom Stuff Announces Publication of Postpartum Survival Journal

Press Releases Mom Stuff, LLC Press Release

Mom Stuff, LLC was created to support maternal mental health. They believe that moms with postpartum mental illness should not suffer in silence. Mom Stuff provides entertainment and resources for maternal mental health. Moms are at the heart of everything we strive to do. Carmi, IL, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This is not your ordinary journal. This journal was created to help new moms reflect on their journey into mommyhood. Every new mother should have this resource, especially if they are struggling with maternal mental health.Up to 1 in 5 new mothers struggle with perinatal mood disorders, but less than 15% ever seek treatment. This journal is designed to aid new mothers by keeping their mental health at the forefront of motherhood. A happy & healthy mom is a good mom.The Mom Stuff Postpartum Survival guide is available through the Mom Stuff website (therealmomstuff.com), and it is also available for purchase through Amazon and all other major book retailers.Mom Stuff, LLC was created to support maternal mental health. They believe that moms with postpartum mental illness should not suffer in silence. Mom Stuff provides entertainment and resources for maternal mental health. Moms are at the heart of everything we strive to do. Contact Information therealmomstuff.com

Cassie Pigg

618-816-6281



therealmomstuff.com



