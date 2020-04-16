AAF Greater Fort Lauderdale and the Palm Beaches Launches Agency Engagement Initiative: “Let’s Make Lemonade”

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AAF Greater Fort Lauderdale and The... Press Release

Broward / Palm Beaches chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) launches Agency Engagement initiative.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 16, 2020 --



"In the last several major recessions, businesses that came out stronger had solid plans going in," says Jacob Edenfield, President of AAF Greater Fort Lauderdale and the Palm Beaches. "Having a plan and changing it with the situation is always a better approach than making it up as you go. It's time for businesses to accept this reality and pivot to come out from the current crisis in the most positive way possible."



The Coronavirus has ushered in a new worldwide recession of the same scale as the Great Recession with more than nine million first-time unemployment claims filed within the first half of April. The road to economic recovery will be lengthy.



But as the optimist’s perennial saying goes, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” The organization is suggesting that your friendly neighborhood agency can help you make some sweet lemonade out of all those lemons that everyone has been given.



"#LetsMakeLemonade was created as an exercise in resilience to crisis. In this moment of extreme change, we can do more together. And the advertising industry in South Florida has a role to play in the recovery," says Andrew Martineau, AAF Greater Fort Lauderdale and the Palm Beaches, Past-President.



The campaign, created by the board members of the local chapter, focuses on an iteration of the memorable phrase by accepting the current situation and suggesting an optimistic solution by pivoting and calling your agency today. Presented in simple illustrations, easy to understand copy and a memorable hashtag #LetsMakeLemonade, the campaign will speak to every businesses need to care for workers, maintain advantage and promote a strong recovery.



The initiative has recently been launched on the chapter’s website and social media channels, and the group is reaching out to media partners for support in promoting it. www.aafsfl.org/lemonade



About AAF Greater Fort Lauderdale & The Palm Beaches (AAF)

About AAF Greater Fort Lauderdale & The Palm Beaches (AAF)

The Advertising Federation of Greater Fort Lauderdale was established in 1957. It is the local branch of the national group, the American Advertising Federation (AAF). The AAF is a not-for-profit industry association with 15 districts throughout the country. In 2016, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Advertising Federation teamed up with the Advertising Federation of The Palm Beaches to form AAF Greater Fort Lauderdale & The Palm Beaches. Serving the interests of those in the advertising community, the group encourages those in their creative community to meet, coordinate, and engage in sharing ideas and best practices to foster learning and encourage local advertising and marketing students. Regularly scheduled events on relevant issues and topics of interest to the group are planned with this in mind. For more information visit AAFSFL.org.

