Keep Irving Beautiful Recognized as Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful - 57 Texas Communities Honored for Their Exceptional Community Improvement Efforts

Irving, TX, April 16, 2020 --(



Since 2004, KTB’s Gold Star Affiliate recognition rewards communities who have gone above and beyond the non-profit’s established requirements:

· Affiliates must share information on their mission and goals

· Answer questions about their economic development and diversity and inclusion practices

· Participate in KTB Awards

· Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs

· Provide a letter of support from their community.



Irving will formally be recognized for its Gold Star Affiliation during KTB’s 53rd Annual Conference in Houston September 28-30.



“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Our Gold Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community.”



In 2019, Irving had 6,659 volunteers out of 71,586 in the state and who contributed a total of 351,953 service hours in Texas. Last year, volunteers collected 4 million pounds of waste and recyclables, and cleaned 16,212 miles of Texas roadway, trails and waterways.



In the past year, the Irving community projects of cleanups, tree plantings, paint projects, environmental education, canned food drives and making no-sew blankets to donate KIB volunteer work completed equates to more than $237,000, said KIB President Scott Wilson.



“Keep Irving Beautiful is proud to be a part of such a dynamic state organization,” said Wilson. “Our volunteers are the reason behind the success of this affiliate. We can’t thank them enough for what they do to make Irving a more beautiful place to live, work and play.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.



Keep Texas Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



