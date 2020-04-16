Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtor®, Zana Lukosiuniene, Earns RSPS Designation

Madeira Beach, FL, April 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Zana Lukosiuniene, RSPS, a luxury real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, ranked a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times has recently earned the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) designation from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). This designation is recognized as an official NAR Certification and also allows buyers and sellers to have confidence in the ability of the Realtor® who specializes in selling, buying, or management of properties for investment, retirement, development, or second homes in a resort, recreational and/or vacation destination to assist them with their search. Lukosiuniene helps home buyers and sellers across the Tampa Bay area.
Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “I am so proud of Zana! She is very dedicated to our brand and it is a pleasure to have her on our team.” Lukosiuniene comments, “Alongside my passion for real estate, my robust background in vacation rental/ second home properties is another means for me to aide my clients.”
The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
