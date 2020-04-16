Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtor®, Zana Lukosiuniene, Earns RSPS Designation

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Zana Lukosiuniene, RSPS recently earned the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) designation from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).

Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “I am so proud of Zana! She is very dedicated to our brand and it is a pleasure to have her on our team.” Lukosiuniene comments, “Alongside my passion for real estate, my robust background in vacation rental/ second home properties is another means for me to aide my clients.”



The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



Madeira.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



