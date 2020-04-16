Eric Davis, Captain on the Houston Cougars Phi Slama Jama Basketball Team and Executive Director of The BASE-Chicago, Joins "Full Circle" on The Ultimate Sports Network

Press Releases Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited,... Press Release

Mr. Davis describes his early life in Chicago and how he became a student-athlete at the University of Houston. He then goes into great detail about playing basketball, with and against, some of the greatest players in the history of the National Basketball Association. Players such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Michael Jordan, and James Worthy. All members of the All-Time Top 50 players of the NBA.



He then details how as a Chicago Police Officer he was approached by a Los Angeles talent scout to discuss a project. That project became the television show "New York Undercover." Mr. Davis followed that portion of the conversation with his work as Executive Director of The BASE-Chicago. The BASE uses youth athletics as a platform to create a foundation for academics and community service.



"As we went deeper into the interview, I found myself wondering what else was he going to volunteer," stated Ultimate Sports Network CEO Frank Gordon. "I had only done enough research for a fifteen minute interview and we were forty-five minutes in before I threw my notes away."



