Former Ohio State Football Tight End and Offensive Lineman Michael Gurr Joins A Study in Scarlet and Gray to Chat About His Time at OSU

Former football Tight End, then Offensive Lineman Michael Gurr joins A Study in Scarlet and Gray to chat about his time at OSU and how his experiences have shaped what he is doing now.

Las Vegas, NV, April 16, 2020



A native of Hamilton, OH, Mr. Gurr reminisces about his time as a football player and his time on the Ohio State campus and how that has brought him back to his hometown of Hamilton, OH.



"When talking to Michael Gurr, you can see how focused of an individual that he is," said Ultimate Sports Network CEO Frank Gordon. "He details how that focus helped him as an athlete and just as much how that learned skill has helped in the world after sport."



