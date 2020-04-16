Butler B'ynote' Joins "A Study in Scarlet and Gray" on The Ultimate Sports Network Concerning His College and Professional Career and His Passion for OSU

Former Ohio State Running Back and NFL Defensive Back Butler B'ynote' joins "A Study in Scarlet and Gray," on The Ultimate Sports Network. Butler details how he managed to arrive at OSU via St. Louis, MO, and what it was like to be in the running backs room with seven future NFL ball carriers.

He details how he came to make the decision to leave his hometown of St. Louis, MO to attend The Ohio State University. Butler talks about how the extreme competition shaped who he is today. He knows that even when you succeed, you have to continue to work hard.



"Butler talked about the importance of team. If you strive to succeed, then those in competition with you will do the same," said Ultimate Sports Network CEO Frank Gordon. "That competition will make everyone better and make the unit better."



Mr. B'ynote' then spoke about making the transition from performer to fan. He mentioned that being a Buckeye fan is very important to him and that he rarely misses a game in St. Louis.



