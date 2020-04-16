SKB Continues Essential Operations

Press Releases SKB Corporation Press Release

For more information about SKB Cases and products, visit www.skbcases.com. Orange, CA, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SKB Corporation, as an industry-leading manufacturer of protective cases and transport solutions, has announced its plans to remain operational through the global pandemic in order to meet demand for essential emergency response equipment and supplies.SKB Corporation’s operations fall under the Department of Homeland Security CISA Critical Manufacturing Sector. As the preferred manufacturer of cases for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), integral medical technology companies and military institutions, SKB has adapted its standard operations to accommodate these mission-critical commitments. FEMA uses SKB cases to house critical gear for deployment into disaster areas; medical technology companies use SKB cases to house the safety and medical equipment utilized for test diagnostics and by first responders in emergency situations, as well as the light bars which are used in portable tent hospitals and shelters that provide doctors with the lights they need to perform critical care.“Our cases give medical professionals, firefighters, and emergency response personnel protection for the equipment they need to fight this pandemic,” explains Steve Kottman, SKB Corporation CEO. “We are proud that we are able to contribute to the national effort to keep this country and its citizens safe. We are currently receiving expedited delivery requests on many specific products directly related to fighting COVID-19. Those orders will take priority.”SKB Corporation will continue to monitor the global situation and provide accommodations to its operations as necessary and in accordance with the guidance of local government and the Centers for Disease Control. It will also continue to devote its operations to priority projects that assist the global fight against COVID-19.About SKB Corporation: SKB was founded in 1977 by Dave Sanderson and Steve Kottman, who developed what would eventually become the music industry’s premier lightweight molded guitar case. More than 40 years later, a focus on continuous innovation and adaptation to market needs has cemented SKB’s global reputation as a leading manufacturer of superior equipment transportation solutions for all types of industries and applications.For more information about SKB Cases and products, visit www.skbcases.com. Contact Information SKB Corporation

