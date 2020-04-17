Press Releases Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate Press Release

Receive press releases from Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate: By Email RSS Feeds: Fonte Martino Fundraiser Helps Support the Italian Red Cross

Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate is donating 10% of all gift certificate proceeds purchased by May 31, 2020 to the Italian Red Cross.

Montepulciano, Italy, April 17, 2020 --(



To show support for the Italian Red Cross efforts, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate has committed to donating 10% of all gift certificates sold until May 31, 2020. Previously working for non-profit organizations, owners Toby J. Miletta and David Di Lullo recognize the importance of organizations like the Italian Red Cross.



“During this difficult period where we must self-isolate, it is important to find ways to continue to give back,” explains Toby J. Miletta. “It is very important for us to find ways to support the people of this incredible country and the Italian Red Cross has a mission we can stand behind.”



About Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate

Founded in 2017 and after a multi-year renovation, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate opened in 2019 to welcome guests from around the world. An intimate bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, Fonte Martino provides an elegant oasis to explore Tuscany and the surrounding wine country. Montepulciano, Italy, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- From the very beginning of the COVID-19 alert, the Italian Red Cross has mobilized their volunteers to support families and healthcare workers throughout Italy. Working tirelessly, thousands of volunteers organized to provide health and logistical support to safely manage the medical transport of suspected cases. In addition, they also provide free psychological support and dissemination of accurate information to every Italian citizen. Finally, the Italian Red Cross is focused on assisting the most vulnerable people who have greater social and health fragility by helping with grocery shopping, transportation, and delivery of medicines and basic necessities.To show support for the Italian Red Cross efforts, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate has committed to donating 10% of all gift certificates sold until May 31, 2020. Previously working for non-profit organizations, owners Toby J. Miletta and David Di Lullo recognize the importance of organizations like the Italian Red Cross.“During this difficult period where we must self-isolate, it is important to find ways to continue to give back,” explains Toby J. Miletta. “It is very important for us to find ways to support the people of this incredible country and the Italian Red Cross has a mission we can stand behind.”About Fonte Martino Guest House & EstateFounded in 2017 and after a multi-year renovation, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate opened in 2019 to welcome guests from around the world. An intimate bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, Fonte Martino provides an elegant oasis to explore Tuscany and the surrounding wine country. Contact Information Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate

Toby J. Miletta

+39 3291567491



https://www.fontemartino.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate