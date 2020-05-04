Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Business-Inform Press Release

Receive press releases from Business-Inform: By Email RSS Feeds: Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #26, 2020), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies

Moscow, Russia, May 04, 2020 --(



More than 30 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections: Global Industry Leaders, Russian Market News, Marketing, Printing Outsourcing, Informational and Environmental Safety, Office Equipment and Printing Technology, Printing Supplies and Aftermarket.



In the Global Industry Leaders section one can find a number of interviews by Scott Odom (Clover Imaging Group), “Environmental Friendliness Has Always Been Our Focus”; Jan Hagemann (Integral GmbH), “Our Products Are Fully Compliant with REACH and RoHS”; Volker Kappius (Delacamp AG), “Environmental Consciousness of Society Is Growing,”; Javier Martinez (Turbon AG), “Remanufactured Cartridges Are of Higher Quality than NBCs”; Vincent Chen (HK HaoYinBao Group), “HYB Supplies Premium Toner-Cartridges and Bulk Toner”; Christine Liu (Solnce Tech.), “Quality Cartridges Have Wonderful Perspectives.”



In the Russian Market News section one can find a number of articles by Anton Vetluzskih and Vladimir Balashov (RM Company), “ProfiLine Has Become the Winner in 'Open Quality Printing Contest' in its 20th Anniversary Year on the Market”; Alexey Belikov (Cuhdo Ltd.), “We Expect that Chinese Manufacturers Will Be Able to Establish Environmental Friendly Production”; Sergey Danilov (RoscoCompany) “G&G Always Supplies Quality Cartridges Only.”



In the Marketing section one can find a number of articles by Ray Stasieczko “The World of Print is Falling Victim to the Atmosphere around it”; Michael Ecaruan “Emerging Trends in the Printing Industry for the Year 2020”; Louella Fernandes “Print 2025: The IT and Office Worker Print and Digital Divide,” as well as the article “Printing Devices 2020 – Main Tendencies.”



In the Printing Outsourcing section one can find a number of articles: “What the Continuing Popularity of Remanufactured Toner Cartridges Means for Your MPS Program,” “7 MPS Sales Strategies for Vertical Markets,” “Managed Print Services – Outlook.”



In the Informational and Environmental Safety section one can find a number of articles: by Louella Fernandes “Five Ways the Print Industry Can Apply Circular Economy Principles”; Neil Kell “What Will Cyber Security Look Like in 2020?” as well the articles “Predictions for Cyber Security in 2020,” “What You Need to Know about Global Environmental Standards & Regulations.”



In the Office Equipment and Printing Technology section one can find an article by Kathleen Wirth “Epson Previews First Industrial Direct-to-Garment Printer,” the review “Office Printing Trends in the Digital Era,” as well as a range of articles dedicated to new products on the Russian market of office printing. The technical and functional aspects of new printers/MFPs from Epson and Konica Minolta are being reviewed in detail.



In the Printing Supplies and Aftermarket section one can find a number of articles: by Mark Dawson “Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt”; Lois Ritarossi “Inkjet Justification – Cost & Benefits of Manufacturing,” as well as an article “Aftermarket Toner Cartridge Takedowns on the Rise.”



Especially for international specialists, several articles dedicated to the Russian and International markets have been presented in English (see English Pages section).



The digital version of the magazine can be found on Business-Inform agency’s website. Moscow, Russia, May 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Information agency website, Business-Inform displays a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #26, 2020). The magazine's readers are specialists in the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry.More than 30 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections: Global Industry Leaders, Russian Market News, Marketing, Printing Outsourcing, Informational and Environmental Safety, Office Equipment and Printing Technology, Printing Supplies and Aftermarket.In the Global Industry Leaders section one can find a number of interviews by Scott Odom (Clover Imaging Group), “Environmental Friendliness Has Always Been Our Focus”; Jan Hagemann (Integral GmbH), “Our Products Are Fully Compliant with REACH and RoHS”; Volker Kappius (Delacamp AG), “Environmental Consciousness of Society Is Growing,”; Javier Martinez (Turbon AG), “Remanufactured Cartridges Are of Higher Quality than NBCs”; Vincent Chen (HK HaoYinBao Group), “HYB Supplies Premium Toner-Cartridges and Bulk Toner”; Christine Liu (Solnce Tech.), “Quality Cartridges Have Wonderful Perspectives.”In the Russian Market News section one can find a number of articles by Anton Vetluzskih and Vladimir Balashov (RM Company), “ProfiLine Has Become the Winner in 'Open Quality Printing Contest' in its 20th Anniversary Year on the Market”; Alexey Belikov (Cuhdo Ltd.), “We Expect that Chinese Manufacturers Will Be Able to Establish Environmental Friendly Production”; Sergey Danilov (RoscoCompany) “G&G Always Supplies Quality Cartridges Only.”In the Marketing section one can find a number of articles by Ray Stasieczko “The World of Print is Falling Victim to the Atmosphere around it”; Michael Ecaruan “Emerging Trends in the Printing Industry for the Year 2020”; Louella Fernandes “Print 2025: The IT and Office Worker Print and Digital Divide,” as well as the article “Printing Devices 2020 – Main Tendencies.”In the Printing Outsourcing section one can find a number of articles: “What the Continuing Popularity of Remanufactured Toner Cartridges Means for Your MPS Program,” “7 MPS Sales Strategies for Vertical Markets,” “Managed Print Services – Outlook.”In the Informational and Environmental Safety section one can find a number of articles: by Louella Fernandes “Five Ways the Print Industry Can Apply Circular Economy Principles”; Neil Kell “What Will Cyber Security Look Like in 2020?” as well the articles “Predictions for Cyber Security in 2020,” “What You Need to Know about Global Environmental Standards & Regulations.”In the Office Equipment and Printing Technology section one can find an article by Kathleen Wirth “Epson Previews First Industrial Direct-to-Garment Printer,” the review “Office Printing Trends in the Digital Era,” as well as a range of articles dedicated to new products on the Russian market of office printing. The technical and functional aspects of new printers/MFPs from Epson and Konica Minolta are being reviewed in detail.In the Printing Supplies and Aftermarket section one can find a number of articles: by Mark Dawson “Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt”; Lois Ritarossi “Inkjet Justification – Cost & Benefits of Manufacturing,” as well as an article “Aftermarket Toner Cartridge Takedowns on the Rise.”Especially for international specialists, several articles dedicated to the Russian and International markets have been presented in English (see English Pages section).The digital version of the magazine can be found on Business-Inform agency’s website. Contact Information Business-Inform

Yulia Danilogorskaya

7 (495) 9886146



sforp.ru



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Business-Inform Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend