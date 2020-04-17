Automation Devices, Inc. Considered Essential Business, Plays an Integral Role in COVID-19 Efforts

Press Releases Automation Devices, Inc. Press Release

Erie, PA, April 17, 2020 --(



A re-opening of ADI stemmed from the requests of multiple customers, ranging from medical and health, to household and food commodities, lobbying that ADI open to manufacture custom vibratory feeders needed as an integral component in life sustaining efforts against COVID-19.



Across the state of Pennsylvania, over 32,000 businesses petitioned for essential business waivers. “We’re very fortunate that the state evaluated our case and recognized the necessity of ADI vibratory equipment for our customers who provide vital equipment on the front lines,” says ADI President Kevin Smith.



ADI customers are manufacturing a diverse range of products in a variety of sectors from viral transport mediums and test kits for COVID-19, to capping equipment and pump components for sanitizing soaps. All of these items are critical in the diagnosis and protection against Coronavirus.



“By partnering with ADI, our automation systems are saving time and creating efficiency in situations where time is absolutely critical," says Smith. “ADI’s vibratory equipment also enables manufacturing environments to require less hands-on in the manufacturing process, creating not only speed in the delivery of parts, but also the protection of workers as social distancing requirements are on the rise,” explains Smith.



“Our priorities remain the same. We strive to provide our customers with the quality and durability they’ve come to expect, and supply these products as quickly as we can, in an era where delivery time means more now than ever,” says Smith. “In providing great service to our customers, it’s also imperative that we simultaneously protect the health and well-being of our employees and take prudent steps in promoting their safety,” adds Smith.



Alicia Tellers

814-474-5561



www.autodev.com



