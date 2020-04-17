Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

NewAge(R) Industries Invests in New Plastic Hose Manufacturing Equipment; Proactively Replaces Extrusion Machinery

NewAge Industries has been extruding plastic tubing and hose for nearly 30 years. The company recently replaced a few of its extruders to avoid a catastrophic breakdown and to stay current with machinery and software. The replacements were made before problems with the extruders could become commonplace and lead to potential production and inventory problems.

Extrusion, a method of forcing material through a die to make a certain shape, is the process NewAge uses to make its plastic tubing and reinforced hose. The extrusion equipment purchased in the 90’s was still performing well, producing hundreds of thousands of feet of tubing every month, but the company’s engineering team was concerned. The equipment showed signs of wear, and the group felt that breakdowns were only a matter of time.



“We stock a lot of inventory here – millions of feet – so our supply for our customers is in good shape,” noted John-Paul Deitz, NewAge’s Manager of Manufacturing Engineering. “But we don’t want to be down a production line if a piece of equipment fails. That would eventually put our inventory and our customers’ needs in jeopardy.”



Deitz added, “The availability of replacement parts was starting to come into question. And extrusion equipment and the software that helps run it has come a long way in the past twenty-plus years. Upgrading and replacing the extruders before any potential failure is just smart business.”



The new machinery passed testing and qualification stages and is now being used to produce braid reinforced PVC hose and braid reinforced polyurethane hose. Other extruders at NewAge’s facility manufacture unreinforced PVC and polyurethane tubing, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing, silicone tubing and braid reinforced silicone hose.



“PVC, polyurethane and silicone make up a big percentage of our business,” said Deitz, “and as an employee-owned company, all of us are concerned about keeping the business running at its best. Upgrading the equipment is an investment in our future.”



Learn more about NewAge Industries and its products at http://www.newageindustries.com or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and other beverage transfer applications.



