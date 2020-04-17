Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Adoptions From The Heart Press Release

Receive press releases from Adoptions From The Heart: By Email RSS Feeds: Adoptions From The Heart Announces Heidi Gonzalez as the New Executive Director

Philadelphia, PA, April 17, 2020 --(



Gonzalez holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Temple University, as well as a Master’s in Organizational Development and Leadership from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Gonzalez has been with AFTH since 1985, the year it was established. The agency, which was originally named “The Adoption Agency” up until 1994, became the east coast’s first open adoption agency. Over the years Gonzalez has served in many positions for the agency including secretary, caseworker, director of marketing, international program director, assistant director to her newly promoted position as executive director.



In 1985 the idea of adoptive parents, birth parents, and adoptees knowing and communicating with one another seemed disastrous to many who were unfamiliar with the concept of open adoption. Under Gonzalez’s leadership she is determined to have AFTH continue to be a progressive educator for families on the benefits of forming and maintaining openness amongst all parties.



“Pregnant women need to know they have a voice and power during a time that may feel so out of control. They need support and someone to listen no matter what decision they make regarding their pregnancy in the end. They should be provided information about all their options so they can make an informed decision. Many women have no idea that they can choose the family and stay in touch and even have visits,” said Heidi Gonzalez.



Gonzalez has made a significant amount of contributions throughout her career at Adoptions From The Heart. She created AFTH’s first website and continues to use technology to enhance services to both pregnant women and prospective adoptive families. In 2007 as AFTH’s Vietnam Program Coordinator, Gonzalez worked with overseas staff to facilitate adoptions for many clients including high profile public figures.



As an assistant director in 2014 Gonzalez launched the Birth Parents Scholarship Fund, a program formed to offer financial assistance to birth parents in pursuit of receiving a higher education to achieve their career goals. Within Gonzalez’s time holding the title of assistant director she has worked alongside the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to ensure that all AFTH staff are educated and equipped to serve LGBTQ families. In 2019 the HRC honored Adoptions From The Heart as an Innovator, the highest tier of recognition within the foundation’s All Children-All Families initiative.



Gonzalez has a passion for educating families on the impact of an open relationship amongst all parties in the adoption triad: adoptive parents, birth parents, and adoptees. In January 2020, AFTH’s board of directors appointed Heidi as the nonprofit’s new executive director. She will continue Founder Maxine Chalker’s legacy of providing a safe, nonjudgmental environment for expecting parents to come to learn about all options available to them in an unplanned pregnancy.



About Adoptions From The Heart:

Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY. Philadelphia, PA, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Heidi Gonzalez, former associate director of 501 C-3 nonprofit Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), has been promoted to her new role as the adoption agency’s executive director.Gonzalez holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Temple University, as well as a Master’s in Organizational Development and Leadership from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Gonzalez has been with AFTH since 1985, the year it was established. The agency, which was originally named “The Adoption Agency” up until 1994, became the east coast’s first open adoption agency. Over the years Gonzalez has served in many positions for the agency including secretary, caseworker, director of marketing, international program director, assistant director to her newly promoted position as executive director.In 1985 the idea of adoptive parents, birth parents, and adoptees knowing and communicating with one another seemed disastrous to many who were unfamiliar with the concept of open adoption. Under Gonzalez’s leadership she is determined to have AFTH continue to be a progressive educator for families on the benefits of forming and maintaining openness amongst all parties.“Pregnant women need to know they have a voice and power during a time that may feel so out of control. They need support and someone to listen no matter what decision they make regarding their pregnancy in the end. They should be provided information about all their options so they can make an informed decision. Many women have no idea that they can choose the family and stay in touch and even have visits,” said Heidi Gonzalez.Gonzalez has made a significant amount of contributions throughout her career at Adoptions From The Heart. She created AFTH’s first website and continues to use technology to enhance services to both pregnant women and prospective adoptive families. In 2007 as AFTH’s Vietnam Program Coordinator, Gonzalez worked with overseas staff to facilitate adoptions for many clients including high profile public figures.As an assistant director in 2014 Gonzalez launched the Birth Parents Scholarship Fund, a program formed to offer financial assistance to birth parents in pursuit of receiving a higher education to achieve their career goals. Within Gonzalez’s time holding the title of assistant director she has worked alongside the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to ensure that all AFTH staff are educated and equipped to serve LGBTQ families. In 2019 the HRC honored Adoptions From The Heart as an Innovator, the highest tier of recognition within the foundation’s All Children-All Families initiative.Gonzalez has a passion for educating families on the impact of an open relationship amongst all parties in the adoption triad: adoptive parents, birth parents, and adoptees. In January 2020, AFTH’s board of directors appointed Heidi as the nonprofit’s new executive director. She will continue Founder Maxine Chalker’s legacy of providing a safe, nonjudgmental environment for expecting parents to come to learn about all options available to them in an unplanned pregnancy.About Adoptions From The Heart:Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY. Contact Information Adoptions From The Heart

Meagan Twardy

(610) 642-7200



https://afth.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adoptions From The Heart Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend