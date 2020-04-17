Press Releases The Organic Stylist Press Release

The Organic Stylist brings 100% pure plant-based hair color to the San Francisco Bay Area. Custom blended plant pigments provide long lasting natural hair color results on dull, faded, or gray hair.

San Francisco, CA, April 17, 2020 --(



Plant-based hair color doesn't come in a box or bottle. It is 100% pure plant powders, custom blended for each client based upon their consultation. It is completely free of all the nasty chemicals and toxins that you find in chemical salon hair color.



Plant dyes are blended to match a hair color or enhance a hair color. They are perfect for adding warm highlights and gray blending. Plant dyes can turn gray hair into a natural looking highlight or darken gray hair to a natural color. Since plant-based dyes are translucent, they leave the hair with a lot of natural dimension, reflection, and color variation.



The Organic Stylist began offering 100% pure plant-based root touch-up kits to clients sheltering-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it became abundantly clear that her clients needed a completely non-toxic home hair coloring solution.



Jaiya Alamia

415-766-2323



www.organic-stylist.com

Inside Michael Roberts Haircutters

4111 19th St. San Francisco, CA 94110



