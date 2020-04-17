PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The Organic Stylist

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Organic Stylist: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Organic Stylist Brings 100% Pure Plant-Based Hair Color to the San Francisco Bay Area


The Organic Stylist brings 100% pure plant-based hair color to the San Francisco Bay Area. Custom blended plant pigments provide long lasting natural hair color results on dull, faded, or gray hair.

San Francisco, CA, April 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Organic Stylist recently introduced 100% pure plant-based hair color to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Plant-based hair color doesn't come in a box or bottle. It is 100% pure plant powders, custom blended for each client based upon their consultation. It is completely free of all the nasty chemicals and toxins that you find in chemical salon hair color.

Plant dyes are blended to match a hair color or enhance a hair color. They are perfect for adding warm highlights and gray blending. Plant dyes can turn gray hair into a natural looking highlight or darken gray hair to a natural color. Since plant-based dyes are translucent, they leave the hair with a lot of natural dimension, reflection, and color variation.

The Organic Stylist began offering 100% pure plant-based root touch-up kits to clients sheltering-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it became abundantly clear that her clients needed a completely non-toxic home hair coloring solution.

There are many good reasons to transition to 100% natural hair dye, but bear in mind that plant pigments require more time to process and develop, and therefore more planning and forethought. When transitioning to 100% natural hair dye, it's important to work with a professional to get a natural looking and balanced color.
Contact Information
The Organic Stylist
Jaiya Alamia
415-766-2323
Contact
www.organic-stylist.com
Inside Michael Roberts Haircutters
4111 19th St. San Francisco, CA 94110

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Organic Stylist
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help