Nightly Bedtime Story Returns

Professional narrator Kevin Hayes (The Story Man) brings The Nightly Bedtime Story Podcast to the world. He is bringing back a tradition that provides educational benefits and family togetherness. This free podcast provides a classic bedtime short story and a chapter from a classic novel every night for children and families to listen to. Please share and help this information reach millions of families. Go to http://nightlybedtimestory.com for more information and the stories.

New York, NY, April 17, 2020 --(



This podcast provides a short classic bedtime story every night as well as a chapter from a classic novel for children and families to listen to. Finding time to read can be stressful for parents and caregivers and this podcast allows professional reading to occur with the click on a phone, tablet, or computer while parents and caregivers can still be a part of the process. The reading of a bedtime story before sleeping can improve a child's brain development, language mastery, and logical thinking skills. As these are just a few of the benefits, growing imagination and a love of books adds to this bedtime routine.



The Nightly Bedtime Story is possible through Hayes Mountain, LLC. Hayes Mountain produces books that will appeal to many different age groups from the classics to new tales and all books produced become audiobooks, made right from Hayes Mountain.



Kevin Hayes (The Story Man) is a storyteller and audiobook narrator. He has entertained crowds both large and small for many years with his radio broadcasts and recorded storytelling. More information on these stories and The Story Man can be found at http://nightlybedtimestory.com or directly through the podcast at http://nightlybedtimestory.podbean.com. New York, NY, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Tami Leonard, educational consultant with professional narrator Kevin Hayes (The Story Man) is bringing The Nightly Bedtime Story Podcast free to families around the world. They have been working very hard to bring back a tradition that provides educational benefits and family togetherness in a world that has been tasked in so many ways. Children and families have had to uproot their normal lives and in many cases reading becomes last on the list. This podcast full of classic stories provides a way for reading to take place and at the same time, families can look forward to a few minutes of peace in their lives.This podcast provides a short classic bedtime story every night as well as a chapter from a classic novel for children and families to listen to. Finding time to read can be stressful for parents and caregivers and this podcast allows professional reading to occur with the click on a phone, tablet, or computer while parents and caregivers can still be a part of the process. The reading of a bedtime story before sleeping can improve a child's brain development, language mastery, and logical thinking skills. As these are just a few of the benefits, growing imagination and a love of books adds to this bedtime routine.The Nightly Bedtime Story is possible through Hayes Mountain, LLC. Hayes Mountain produces books that will appeal to many different age groups from the classics to new tales and all books produced become audiobooks, made right from Hayes Mountain.Kevin Hayes (The Story Man) is a storyteller and audiobook narrator. He has entertained crowds both large and small for many years with his radio broadcasts and recorded storytelling. More information on these stories and The Story Man can be found at http://nightlybedtimestory.com or directly through the podcast at http://nightlybedtimestory.podbean.com.