Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Creates Insuring Rural Communities Scholarship

St. Louis, MO, April 17, 2020 --(



VIAA partnered with The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis along with Travelers Foundation to achieve the grant challenge of $260,000 for the first class of students.



The renewable annual scholarship of up to $5,000 per student is based upon financial need and academic potential. This scholarship initiative - designed for rural residents of Missouri and Illinois - is for those who have a high school diploma or GED certificate and are seeking new career paths based upon the recent pandemic. The Insuring Rural Communities Scholarship is specifically for residents pursuing degrees or certificates in the fields of information technology, healthcare or risk management.



Application deadline for the grant is May 15.



“This scholarship gives rural residents the opportunity to apply their natural skills in an industry that is perhaps better positioned to weather a recession,” said VIAA’s co-founder Henry Powers. “We are proud to be a part of the Insuring Rural Communities initiative, which truly helps those who want to find a different path to a new career where they will earn a comfortable living.”



Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently created the Insuring Rural Communities Scholarship Initiative to enhance the sustainability of rural community residents through post-secondary education opportunities.

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



