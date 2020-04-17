iPOP! LA Launches Digital Industry Talk Series - iPOP! Chat

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2020 --



On schedule to join the remote program is German Edward Morales (Owner, MGMT Management), Joe Lorenzo (Casting Director, Owner-Society Ent.), Manny Mijares (Film & Music Producer, Owner-Upscale Records), Mara Santino (Luber Roklin Agency), Ric Andres (F8ces Models), AKA Talent Agency, and Ryan Kelly (Ben 10, Teen Wolf).



Each session will be focused on key industry facts and provide performers with a direct chance to chat with and learn from some the industry’s leading professionals. In regards to this new digital foray, and what it will mean to performers, iPOP! President Kirsten Poulin had this to say, “To support all our performers and future iPOP! attendees, iPOP! is providing front row access to top industry pros in the acting, modeling, and music fields. We understand that everyone’s first priority should be to stay safe. Despite the unfortunate events happening worldwide, we believe this time can be used as an opportunity for future actors, models, and singers to focus on their craft and hone their skills with fewer outside distractions.



"We have been working diligently to put together this series of webinars with agents, managers, casting directors, make-up artists, and other industry experts as a free service to our attendees.”



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



