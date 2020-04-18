Michael Warner, Managing Partner, FRANCZEK P.C. to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Assessing and Calculating Trade Secret Damages in 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael Warner, Managing Partner, FRANCZEK P.C. will speak at its webcast entitled, “Assessing and Calculating Trade Secret Damages in 2020: Tools, Techniques and Best Practices Live Webcast.”

For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/calculating-trade-secret-damages-in-2020/



About Michael Warner



Michael Warner serves as managing partner and leads the firm's Executive Committee. Mike represents both private and public sector clients in all aspects of labor and employment law, with a particular emphasis on litigation, arbitration, and other forms of dispute resolution. Mike also uses his substantial trial experience to provide day-to-day counseling to employers on how to best achieve their business objectives while limiting the risks of litigation.



Mike has wide-ranging experience representing employers before state and federal courts in multiple jurisdictions, the EEOC, and numerous state and federal agencies in single-plaintiff and class action employment discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge, wage and hour, defamation, and breach of contract cases. He also represents employers in labor arbitrations and in employment-related arbitrations before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). In addition, he routinely represents and counsels clients in trade secret and non-compete agreement disputes in which he has successfully brought and defended claims for emergency injunctive relief. Mike represents companies in the telecommunications, energy, technology, retail, manufacturing, insurance, financial services, and transportation industries, and also represents municipalities.



About FRANCZEK P.C.



In the 25 years since the firm was formed, we have grown into one of the premier labor, employment, and education practices in the country. Our clients include Fortune 100 companies and some of the largest public-sector entities in the United States as well as scores of small, medium, and large businesses and educational institutions. Franczek provides a personal approach and exceptional value by focusing on select areas of law and doing them exceedingly well.



Event Synopsis:



The number of trade secret cases filed has dramatically increased in recent years. Additionally, the differing state laws that apply to such cases have turned trade secrets damages calculation into a more complicated process. Even with the current ways to assess and calculate damages, trade secret owners and related practitioners still struggle when it comes to proving incurred losses.



As trade secret litigation continues to rise, businesses and their counsel need to become more critical in choosing the ways to assess and calculate damages. They must be able to properly navigate the most up-to-date approaches, while being guided by appropriate state laws.



In this LIVE Webcast, trade secret litigation lawyers Michael Warner (FRANCZEK P.C.) and John A. Stone (Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin) will offer a discussion of the latest and significant issues surrounding trade secret litigation. As experts, they will also provide the audience with helpful tools, techniques, and best practices in assessing and calculating trade secret damages.



Key topics include:



Trade Secret Damage Assessment and Calculation Approach

Recent Appellate Decisions

State Laws Affecting Trade Secret Damages Calculation

Tools, Techniques and Best Practices

Trade Secret Misappropriation and Damage Remedies

What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



