Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: "Lethal Weapon" Star Gary Busey, "RWBY" Standouts Next Up in "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" Online Events April 21, 23

Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2020 --(



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via https://tixr.com/e/18693 (Busey) and https://tixr.com/e/18697 (“RWBY”).



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo, custom exclusive 11”x17” lithograph designed specifically for the event, or copy of Busey’s book Buseyisms: Gary Busey’s Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth



Pricing begins at $60 for the individual chat, video and autographs, and vary by item, available on the Website.



Past and Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Tuesday, March 31, “Supernatural,” Mark Sheppard, Emily Swallow, Ruth Connell, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Omundson



Saturday, April 4, “Once Upon a Time,” Jared Gilmore, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Lee Arenberg



Saturday, April 11, “Buffy,” “Angel,” James Marsters, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer, Emma Caulfield, Elisabeth Röhm, Camden Toy



Tuesday, April 14, Ed Asner (“Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Up)



Saturday, April 18, “The Magicians,” Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Trevor Einhorn, Harvey Guillén.



Tuesday, April 21, Gary Busey (Lethal Weapon, Point Break)



Thursday, April 23, “RWBY,” Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech, Barbara Dunkelman



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) announces that the next two entries in the “Wizard World Virtual Experiences” are set for next week. The first, featuring Lethal Weapon and Point Break star Gary Busey, will be held on Tuesday, April 21 beginning at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT. The other, featuring “RWBY” superstars Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech and Barbara Dunkelman, will be held on Thursday, April 23, beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 pm. PT.During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via https://tixr.com/e/18693 (Busey) and https://tixr.com/e/18697 (“RWBY”).As part of the events, fans across the globe can:Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid)Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desiredPurchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo, custom exclusive 11”x17” lithograph designed specifically for the event, or copy of Busey’s book Buseyisms: Gary Busey’s Basic Instructions Before Leaving EarthPricing begins at $60 for the individual chat, video and autographs, and vary by item, available on the Website.Past and Upcoming Wizard World Virtual ExperiencesTuesday, March 31, “Supernatural,” Mark Sheppard, Emily Swallow, Ruth Connell, Sebastian Roché, Timothy OmundsonSaturday, April 4, “Once Upon a Time,” Jared Gilmore, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Lee ArenbergSaturday, April 11, “Buffy,” “Angel,” James Marsters, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer, Emma Caulfield, Elisabeth Röhm, Camden ToyTuesday, April 14, Ed Asner (“Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Up)Saturday, April 18, “The Magicians,” Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Trevor Einhorn, Harvey Guillén.Tuesday, April 21, Gary Busey (Lethal Weapon, Point Break)Thursday, April 23, “RWBY,” Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech, Barbara DunkelmanAbout Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.