Rozum Café Offers Unique Opportunity for Forward Thinking Entrepreneurs

The team of Rozum Robotics is united around a goal to make robots a positive part of day-to-day life. Inspired by this goal, the company developed the Rozum Café project, a robotic café available for anyone.

Minsk, Belarus, April 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rozum Café is eager to offer a scalable investment to budding business owners, and the timing could not be more perfect. The offering is simple: a Rozum Café is designed on a platform that features a robot barista. Like its human alternative, the barista residing here brews coffees, pours them, and serves them (without a human smile but with great robotic service, nonetheless).The automated coffee station provides quick, intelligent service that offers customers an enjoyable experience without the necessity of full-time human interaction. Café owners will be able to run a successful coffee business while avoiding exorbitant staffing costs.The Rozum Café model is centered around the star of the show: a PULSE robot arm that specializes in the art of coffee. The arm is capable of systematically producing a perfect cup of coffee every time, which is a major benefit of robotic baristas. Consisting of servomotors and software developed by Rozum Robotics, the robot arm uses professional coffee equipment to make great cups of 6 most popular coffees.The systematic nature of robotics ensures consistency, a major factor in customer satisfaction. This consistency is key to producing the best tasting coffee. Consistency is combined with top of the line coffee making equipment, including the Italian-made Nuova Simonelli machines featured in each Rozum Café. The Rozum Robotics team consulted prize-winning barista Denis Obodets to develop the recipes that were ultimately programmed into the robot baristas software.There is no required technical knowledge associated with ownership of a Rozum Café and the robot coffee barista business model allows for diverse deployment. There is no special training or highly skilled staffing required to run a Rozum Café. Each café is deployed with a user-friendly guide that outlines typical service needs. One employee or manager can efficiently maintain up to five cafés each day.The Rozum Café is supported by a team of experts who are innovative and dedicated. The team created the robot café with an eye toward profitability and simplicity. As Rozum Robotics created the café in-house, the business is customizable to the needs of the entrepreneur.Options abound for those interested in the Rozum Café model. A stock model option allows café owners to set up and go without any hassle. A customizable package allows entrepreneurs flexibility for their preferred branding, marketing, and sales strategies.A Rozum Café can be used as a marketing tool for other aspects of your business and can be used to draw clients to your brand. The construction of the café offers an easy canvas to display a company logo, mission statement, or other marketing.The robot barista can also be run as an in-house coffee option for clients, staff, or other guests. Many companies, businesses, universities, and hospitals strive to provide high-quality service to their constituents. The logistics of a robot barista café are perfect for the confines of small spaces lacking the square footage for a full-sized coffee shop. The Rozum Café is sure to please employees on a quick break, clients visiting for a sales pitch, or families of patients waiting for their loved ones.From a physical standpoint, the construction and design could not be simpler to deploy. Installation is easy, maintenance is user-friendly, and the materials are light yet durable. The design is fitted with transparent paneling that allows your customers to view the magic as it happens. The robot barista is always on full display to ensure customers get front row seats to the show.The consistent theme pulsing through every aspect of Rozum Cafes is their flexibility. The robot barista coffee café represents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to be creative in their approach. Yet, the product and system are simple enough to approach it from a "plug and play" business plan. Simply set up the cafés and watch the robot baristas bring in the revenue.The Rozum Robotics company, developers of the Rozum Café, want to make robots useful and enjoyable members of daily life. The café is a prime example of robots helping humans obtain the dream of owning a business and pouring a great cup of coffee. With a focus on improving the daily interactions between robots and their human counterparts, Rozum Robotics hopes to make Rozum Café a step toward bringing the two sides together.For more information about the Rozum Café, visit https://cafe.rozum.com/ or contact the robot barista experts at robot.cafe@rozum.com. Contact Information Rozum Robotics LLC

Eugene Kavalenka

+375 33 376 04 60

https://cafe.rozum.com/

