Approved Mortgage and Absolute Lending Logistics Donate Meals to Front Line Workers at Hospital

Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage company, partnered with Absolute Lending Logistics to donate individually pre-packaged meals for front line workers at Saint Francis South-Cancer Center and Hospital with a to safe and controlled drop-off and pick-up.

Indianapolis, IN, April 18, 2020 --(



Approved Mortgage partnered with Absolute Lending Logistics and recently purchased meals from a local restaurant that were used to feed over a hundred of the front line workers at a local hospital.



“Our goal was to come up with a creative way to feed essential front line healthcare workers at a local hospital while also driving additional business to a local restaurant,” said Derrick Christy, CEO of Approved Mortgage. “We also wanted to make sure that we were able to do so in a safe and controlled way to ensure everyone’s health during these unprecedented times.”



Each meal that was purchased by the mortgage company, was individually prepared and packaged by the restaurant Oaken Barrel. The individual meals were then secured and dropped off inside a safe location at Saint Francis South-Cancer Center and Hospital where a controlled pick-up was coordinated for essential front line healthcare workers.



“We’ve been pretty fortunate that our business has been deemed as an essential business, and even though most of our team members are working from home, we are still able to operate our business as usual,” said Jim Landwerlen, President of Approved Mortgage. “So we thought we would be better able than most other business to help others in our community as long as we were able to work out the logistics.”



The restaurant, hospital, and mortgage company collaborated together on delivering the free meals to nurses, doctors, paramedics, and other essential healthcare workers. In doing so, Approved Mortgage continues to advocate for community goodwill, especially during times of need. In addition to donating the meals, the company hosts an annual blood drive, supports the local humane society, Leadership of Johnson County, and several other local and state organizations trying to make a difference in their communities.



About Approved Mortgage



