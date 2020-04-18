Chocolate and Wine Online Workshop

Press Releases K&K chocoladeatelier Press Release

Maastricht, Netherlands, April 18, 2020 --(



“Who does not love chocolate or wine?,” says Arnout. “And combining the two can just be heavenly. In this workshop I will give the helpful chocolate and wine information and the tools to discover the individual best chocolate and wine match(es).”



Participants will get a workshop-package sent in advance by mail. The package contains six different chocolate bars, matching tables which will be used as a tool when matching the chocolate and wine, and leaflets with a summary of all the information in the workshop. The wines will be bought by the participants.



“I will give you the names of 3 different wines which we could be tasting with the chocolate,” Arnout adds. “These wines are guidelines: you can also choose comparable wines. And you can buy the wines at the store you’re used to (supermarket, liquor store or specialty store). It’s also possible to pick some of the wines you have at home or choose the wines you’re used to drink. I would love to help you with your choice.”



The workshop will be done in Zoom. Creating an account is not necessary. A link will be send just before the workshop begins. This will give the participant access to the digital platform in which the workshop will be done. A workshop can take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The time is the choice of the participants, wherever they are in the world.



On the website you can find more information: https://kk-chocoladeatelier.nl/



Arnout Kors

0031-628124004



www.kk-chocoladeatelier.nl



