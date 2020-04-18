Registration Opens for the Inaugural Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: The agenda has now been released for the inaugural Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference, taking place in London, this September.

SMi Group proudly presents the newest addition to Armoured Vehicles events portfolio: Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems 2020, taking place on the 23rd -24th September 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.



For those interested in attending, there is a £600 Early Bird discount available until Thursday 30th April 2020. Register at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/PRcom1



The two-day agenda will explore how technological advances will enhance overall performance for future armoured vehicles, as platform electrification moves closer to reality, and software developments allow for superior survivability, mobility and situational awareness capabilities.



Snapshot of the Speaker Line-Up:



Conference Chairman:



Brigadier (ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army



Military and Government Speakers:



- Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army

- Mr William Suttie, Technical Authority, Land Platforms Group, DSTL, UK MoD

- Colonel Manuel De Hoyos, Spanish 8x8 Wheeled Combat Vehicle Programme Manager, Spanish MoD

- Dr Mike Kweon, VICTOR ERP Program Manager, Vehicle Technology Directorate, Army Research Lab, US Army

- Dr Carsten Cremers, Team Leader Fuels Cells, Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology ICT

- Professor Dr Gerhard Skoff, Vice President & General Manager, Special Purpose Powertrain, AVL List GmbH

Industry Technical Experts:

- Mr Iain Fletcher, Heavy Armour Platform Manager, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL)

- Dr Marcus Potter, Head of Mobility, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL)

- Mr Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles, BAE Systems Hägglunds

- Mr Daniel Engblom, Technical Project Manager, BAE Systems Hägglunds

- Mr Sebastian Dick, Senior Engineer, Advanced Products and Services – Electric Propulsion and Drives, QinetiQ

- Mr Carlos Gil, Director Engineer, Ascod and Tracked Vehicles, General Dynamics European Land Systems (Subject to final confirmation)



The newly released brochure including the full programme details is available to download at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/PRcom1



Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems

23-24 September 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



Interested in sponsoring this event? please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020





