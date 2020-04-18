How IDEA Lab Kids Has Utilized Its Online Platforms to Help Keep Communities Educated and Entertained

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases IDEA Lab International Franchise Co. Press Release

The startup costs for an IDEA Lab Kids franchise range from $160,500 to $373,000. The franchise fee is $35,500. To learn more about franchising with IDEA Lab Kids, visit https://www.franchise.idealabkids.com/. Houston, TX, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Educational enrichment franchise IDEA Lab Kids was founded in 2011 on the premise that learning can be fun. The brand got its start when founder Ghazal Qureshi sought out fun and stimulating learning experiences for her three children outside of the classroom. The concept took off in Houston and started franchising in 2017. IDEA Lab Kids currently offers learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) at 25 locations, which are referred to as campuses.Today, the educational enrichment brand is providing valuable services during the coronavirus outbreak. The brand is utilizing its online platforms to help encourage learning by posting videos with entertaining projects and STEAM experiments that kids can do at home. The videos, which are filmed at corporate headquarters, began posting on March 20 and are being broadcast on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as its YouTube channel.“When the coronavirus pandemic started to prevent kids from going to school, franchisees were reaching out to the corporate office and saying that kids who were staying home from school were looking for things to do,” CEO Devina Bhojwani said. “In response to that, we started a Facebook Live video that we’ve been running every day. The first video we did got more than 1,400 views, which we were super excited about. We just knew we had to do more.”The brand has aimed to offer experiments and project ideas that kids can easily do at home with common household items. The wide variety of projects include making so-called Rainbow Slime and building a lung model. The brand is also posting videos that teach programming basics. The videos have been extremely popular with children, and franchisee and parental feedback have also been strong.“Franchisees have been asking us to do more of these as the pandemic continues and as kids are looking for more options of things they can do from home,” Bhojwani said. “Back in March, when I went running in my neighborhood a third-grader stopped to tell me how much she loved the videos and wanted more.”This has pivoted the brand into producing more of such videos and also rolling out iclasses. “Our franchisees are now offering iclasses, which are taught online in small private Zoom settings and can be as simple as an art class all the way to Arduino coding,” Bhojwani said.These classes may be online, but the content is very engaging and still provides opportunities for hands-on learning.“We work better when we’re hands-on or have visual representations of what we’re learning,” Programming Manager Laura Garza said. “A lot of companies are doing similar videos, but our STEAM-focused videos offer a wider range of activities in different subjects. Kids learn about the importance of lungs, for example, but they can also have fun with it.”IDEA Lab Kids plans to offer these free educational videos as long as the pandemic continues. Classes are open to anyone who has an internet connection and the necessary project supplies.“Kids have a hunger right now for interesting things they can do at home,” Bhojwani said. “Children, and families in general, are under a lot of stress right now, and this is the least we can do to help our families in the community.”By being nimble and transitioning its fun and educational activities to online platforms, IDEA Lab Kids proves why it is a valuable brand in any economic climate.The startup costs for an IDEA Lab Kids franchise range from $160,500 to $373,000. The franchise fee is $35,500. To learn more about franchising with IDEA Lab Kids, visit https://www.franchise.idealabkids.com/. Contact Information IDEA Lab International Franchise Co.

