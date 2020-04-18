Door of Hope Ministries Responds to Urgent COVID-19 Need by Joining #GivingTuesdayNow in Global Day of Giving

Press Releases Door of Hope Ministries Press Release

Faith-based nonprofit raising funds for survivors of trauma and abuse.

Blaine, MN, April 18, 2020 --(



Door of Hope believes God is continuing to offer His healing to those struggling with abusive family dynamics and strained relationships, even during this time when families are living in close quarters all day and every day.



Door of Hope's capacity to serve those in need has been diminished significantly by COVID-19, as several significant spring fundraisers had to be canceled. Door of Hope encourages everyone to give in whatever way they can through their Giving Hope on #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on May 5, 2020.



Headquartered in the Twin Cities with satellites in Mankato, Minnesota, and Cloquet, Minnesota, Door of Hope has responded to the "Stay-at-Home" restrictions by converting their in-person support groups and trauma recovery prayer sessions to video conferencing groups and sessions using Zoom. This spring, using Zoom, they're hosting 11 women's support groups and two men's groups. Each group meets weekly for nine weeks and is led by a trained and experienced group leader. Trauma recovery prayer sessions using Zoom are two-hour sessions led by two prayer ministers. Each support group and prayer session offer understanding and deep healing, leading to transformed lives and relationships.



Founded in 2012 by Pastor Diane Stores, Door of Hope is dedicated to offering God's hope and healing to individuals and families struggling with trauma and abuse by providing safe housing, support groups, trauma recovery prayer ministry, and educational conferences and workshops. In 2019, Door of Hope provided 31 support groups for 192 people, and 123 prayer sessions. With the support of the community and church during this time of crisis, Door of Hope will continue to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable individuals.



Diane Stores

763-767-2150



www.doorofhopeministries.org



