Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Loan Officers Coby Camerer, Jessie Beckett, and Russ Schlehuber Rank in Scotsman’s Top 150 Mortgage Producers

For Scotsman’s 2019 publication, Loan Officer Coby Camerer ranked 71st, Jessie Beckett ranked 89th, and Russ Schlehuber ranked 111th. This achievement comes as Prospect Financial Group also celebrates its biggest month ever for business in March. As an industry leader, Prospect prides itself on retaining stellar customer service while closing loans in record numbers. Given COVID-19’s effect on the mortgage market, Prospect has stated that they are busier than ever. They would like to officially congratulate Camerer, Beckett, and Schlehuber for their tremendous achievements, and look forward to ranking even higher in coming years.



Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners' needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information, visit www.prospecthomefinance.com.

