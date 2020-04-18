Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Winkler Automotive Service Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Winkler Automotive Service Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Winkler Automotive Thanks Healthcare Professionals and Its Community

Gaithersburg, MD, April 18, 2020 --(



As a small business offering essential services, Winkler Automotive has remained open to the local community to ensure vehicles are safe and operational. As the country, states and cities grapple with the challenges posed by COVID-19, Winkler Automotive owner Karim Morsli, realized that small businesses need to band together locally to lift up those in need. Mr. Morsli and his team of professionals identified creative ways to make a difference for its surrounding community and decided to roll out a three-pronged program that includes the following benefits:



- All medical staff and first responders within a five-mile radius are eligible to receive a free oil and filter change on their personal vehicle. To ensure convenience, the company also offers complimentary pickup and delivery options and loaners.

- Having one’s vehicle at the ready during these times is critical. And with so many facing hardships, Winkler Automotive will be offering a 25% discount off any repairs to all Montgomery County residents.

- Complimentary White Glove Concierge Service: The Winkler Automotive team will be putting its fleet of loaner cars into action to pick up groceries, prescriptions, or other essential items as well as to support food bank deliveries for anyone residing within a five-mile radius of the repair center.



"It is often said that the strength of a community is made of the whole of its citizens, its leaders and its businesses," said Karim Morsli, owner of Winkler Automotive. "It takes a concerted effort from all those stakeholders to be - and remain - strong. I am proud of our team, the 'Winkleys' as we call ourselves, because we have decided to assist our community when it is most in need, so it can remain strong, and ready to recover."



To reach its goal of helping families in need during these challenging times the program will run from April 20 to May 29, 2020. Learn more or discover how to take advantage of the program by visiting www.wink2go.com or contacting Winkler Automotive at 301-812-4796.



For media inquiries contact Karim Morsli at 301-806-5528, karim@winklerautomotive.com.



About Winkler Automotive Service Center

Established in 1982 Winkler Automotive has been proudly and expertly servicing and repairing all makes and model cars, SUVs, trucks, vans, minivans in and around Gaithersburg, Maryland. The service center and its team have built deep ties in the community, enjoy strong customer relationships and offer the highest quality of workmanship on each and every automotive repair. Gaithersburg, MD, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today Winkler Automotive, a leading service center launched a program to recognize our community’s medical staff for its selfless and heroic efforts on the front line of our fight with COVID-19.As a small business offering essential services, Winkler Automotive has remained open to the local community to ensure vehicles are safe and operational. As the country, states and cities grapple with the challenges posed by COVID-19, Winkler Automotive owner Karim Morsli, realized that small businesses need to band together locally to lift up those in need. Mr. Morsli and his team of professionals identified creative ways to make a difference for its surrounding community and decided to roll out a three-pronged program that includes the following benefits:- All medical staff and first responders within a five-mile radius are eligible to receive a free oil and filter change on their personal vehicle. To ensure convenience, the company also offers complimentary pickup and delivery options and loaners.- Having one’s vehicle at the ready during these times is critical. And with so many facing hardships, Winkler Automotive will be offering a 25% discount off any repairs to all Montgomery County residents.- Complimentary White Glove Concierge Service: The Winkler Automotive team will be putting its fleet of loaner cars into action to pick up groceries, prescriptions, or other essential items as well as to support food bank deliveries for anyone residing within a five-mile radius of the repair center."It is often said that the strength of a community is made of the whole of its citizens, its leaders and its businesses," said Karim Morsli, owner of Winkler Automotive. "It takes a concerted effort from all those stakeholders to be - and remain - strong. I am proud of our team, the 'Winkleys' as we call ourselves, because we have decided to assist our community when it is most in need, so it can remain strong, and ready to recover."To reach its goal of helping families in need during these challenging times the program will run from April 20 to May 29, 2020. Learn more or discover how to take advantage of the program by visiting www.wink2go.com or contacting Winkler Automotive at 301-812-4796.For media inquiries contact Karim Morsli at 301-806-5528, karim@winklerautomotive.com.About Winkler Automotive Service CenterEstablished in 1982 Winkler Automotive has been proudly and expertly servicing and repairing all makes and model cars, SUVs, trucks, vans, minivans in and around Gaithersburg, Maryland. The service center and its team have built deep ties in the community, enjoy strong customer relationships and offer the highest quality of workmanship on each and every automotive repair. Contact Information Winkler Automotive Service Center

Karim Morsli

301-806-5528



www.winklerautomotive.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Winkler Automotive Service Center Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend