Justice Tax, LLC Working Hard to Provide Taxpayers with Coronavirus Support

Justice Tax, LLC has been continuing its mission to provide taxpayers with the top-notch white glove customer service they are known for during a global pandemic.

Jacksonville, FL, April 18, 2020



“These are unprecedented times,” states Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC, “but Justice Tax is ready and standing by to help all taxpayers, no matter what is thrown our way. We refuse to quit because we see first-hand what people go through with their tax issues, and we are here to help them get the justice they are entitled to.”



To date, Justice Tax, LLC has fielded hundreds of phone calls regarding tax deadlines, stimulus payment questions, and other tax-related inquiries since the beginning of the virus’s outbreak. They have also facilitated hundreds of thousands of dollars in stimulus refunds by assisting clients to be in the best position possible to receive their maximum entitlement. Furthermore, Justice Tax, LLC continues to pledge their dedication to their local community by providing taxpayer support through the pandemic and beyond.



About Justice Tax, LLC:

Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.



John Akers

888-545-6007



www.justice.tax

904-456-0456



