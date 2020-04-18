Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

HealthONE Announces Grants to Aid in Covid-19 Relief Efforts

Denver community partners receive funding for coronavirus response.

Denver, CO, April 18, 2020 --(



“Like our colleagues that are serving on the frontlines of this crisis by providing lifesaving care to patients, local organizations are also stepping up to address the needs of their communities in remarkable ways, including emergency response, addressing food shortages and providing childcare for healthcare workers and first responders,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare is honored to provide funding that supports our communities during this unprecedented time of rapidly changing needs.”



The one-time grants of $10,000 to $250,000 have been distributed to community partners that are focused on the COVID-19 emergency response and food banks. In the Denver-metro area the beneficiaries include:

· A $70,000 gift to the Mile High United Way. The Mile High United Way is mobilizing to respond to a six-fold increase in calls to the 2-1-1 resource line, is providing hundreds of new opportunities for virtual volunteerism, and is administering the Governor’s COVID Fund. Their Colorado Governor’s COVID Relief Fund is making grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the most vulnerable among us.

· A $45,000 gift to Food Bank of the Rockies. Food Bank of the Rockies anticipates needing to double the 155,000 meals they distribute daily as unemployment levels increase, and they are developing innovative ways to prepare and deliver food to minimize risk to volunteers, staff and those who benefit.



“Our community is joining together to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in remarkable ways,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “We are proud to support the food banks and emergency responders that are working hard to address the needs of our community.”



“Mile High United Way is so deeply honored that in the midst of being on the frontlines of this fight, HealthONE and HCA Healthcare are partnering with the Governor’s Relief Fund, Food Bank of the Rockies and the work of our extraordinary volunteers to help support Coloradans when they need it most. A true partner in helping keep us all strong.” Christine Benero, President and CEO, Mile High United Way.



HealthONE is committed to being a trusted anchor in metro Denver. And, as one of the top ten corporate philanthropists in the metro area, in 2019 HealthONE contributed $1.6 million in donations to over 150 community partners and provided $85 million in uncompensated care. Supporting metro area growth and development, HealthONE in 2019 paid $977 million in payroll and benefits to their over 10,000 colleagues, $152 million in state, local and federal taxes, and invested $135 million in capital improvement and construction. HealthONE has responded to the needs of our growing community by addressing the desire for healthcare closer to home through building additional key services in neighborhood communities.



“Providing more than one million patient encounters in 2019 through inpatient, outpatient and emergency services, HealthONE lives our mission that “above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”



About HealthONE

HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region.



Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



