Journaling to Conquer Stress During Self-Quarantine

Albany, NY, April 18, 2020 --(



Nothing is more important than a healthy mind and a resilient attitude, especially during uncertain times. The Positive Mindset Journal: Conquering the Stress of Self-Quarantine is a guided self-discovery journey with thought-provoking questions and writing prompts to process the pandemic. A daily journaling practice can help you see the best in others, yourself and your world during challenging situations.



This journal includes:

• Over 130 pages of writing prompts to help you jot down what's really important.

• Daily Snapshot pages emphasizing intention setting and gratitude.

• Journal pages to record your thoughts and feelings

• Habit tracker pages to help you stay focused, healthy, and productive.

• Achievement summary pages to document how you used your time wisely.



This journal can benefit you by:

• Organizing your thoughts

• Prioritizing what’s important

• Helping you to problem-solve

• Clarifying your values

• Writing your own historical account of self-quarantine

• Nurturing a healthy & positive mindset



“I noticed how tough staying at home and physical distancing were for neighbors, friends, and colleagues during the initial days of self-quarantine. In response I wrote The Positive Mindset Journal | Conquering the Stress of Self-Quarantine to help others work through uncomfortable feelings,” explains the author, Camille Hoheb.



Adding, "The journal is designed for both individuals and families to prompt meaningful discussion and it can serve as a written historical account and as a family keepsake."



