Free Web-Page During Lock-Down – Zpage Enables Businesses to Get an Instant Online Display by Just Registering Their Mobile Number

Zpage turns mobile phone numbers into online addresses creating an instant online page for businesses and workers during lock-down.

Palo Alto, CA, May 02, 2020



Simple, Economical, Flexible

The patented and breakthrough ZPage platform is the world’s simplest internet-posting system, it directly uploads any document in any format and establishes the user’s mobile number as the online locator. This is done without the expense or technical support requirements of a conventional website.



Zpage Says It All In 1-Page

“The information that a customer wants - product or service details, prices, contact information, hours and area served – usually can be provided with a single page providing your customers with valuable and up-to-date information on-demand when it is needed,” reports Ray Kasbarian, Zypline CEO. Soon everyone will ask: Do you have a Zpage.



Free Service During COVID-19

During the lockdown period, Zpage is offering the service totally free (normally Rs 1500 for the online page and support for 10 years.)



How To Get Your Page

To get your free posting, send a 1-page PDF of what you want posted to intake at Zpage dot in and someone from Zpage will text you a code for you to authorize the upload and posting. Users do not have to register, nor provide an email, nor create and retype passwords. For security, the system works totally on one-time SMS verification codes.



Value & Benefits

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how people work, stay in touch and do business. During the lockdown, as customers are at home in front of computers, Zpage provides opportunity for small businesses to communicate with their customers in a simple way and provide key information of their status and their offerings. ZPage does not aggregate online data; it gives the owner of the mobile number total control of what a user sees.



Enhancement To Any Existing Marketing Program

Zpage is not a replacement or in competition for any advertising or social media; it is an enhancement.



Great For Restaurants

A good example and use case are restaurants. A consumer can just enter the restaurants phone number on Zpage and learn what’s available, menus, if its open, is it offering take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery This is valuable customers wants and it is available on-demand 24x7. If unable to reach a restaurant or business just enter their phone number on Zpage.



Voice Mail Becomes Sales Tool

The message on voicemail can instruct callers to use your phone number on Zpage. No lost customers, no phone tag, no delays in providing information. A missed call becomes a sales opportunity.



Z Marks The Spot

For those using print advertising, they add [z] added at end of the listed phone number. Readers can then easily identify what ads have online content associated with the phone number and can then use it on Zpage.



Not A Search Engine

ZPage is not for consumers searching for a service, but for those who want additional information about a business they already know or have already identified from an advertisement, flyer or business card.



About Zypline: Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Zypline provides a patented connection-engine communications platform for personal and business brands and their customers. It instantly delivers target pages without unnecessary search and navigation steps. The Company is developing many applications built around its breakthrough and patented, one-step, connection engine platform that links Proprietary Digital Indexes™ (Personal, Corporate or Agency) to online profiles and other content.



Media Contacts:

Zypline Services, Inc.

Barbara Bernard +1-650-561-6030 Barbara@zpage.in

Dimple Shah +91 9558819097 Dimple@zpage.in



Barbara Bernard

+1-650-561-6030



zpage.in



