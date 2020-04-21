Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Court Square Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Court Square Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Court Square Group and the Windshire Group Announce Life Science Industry Partnership

The partnership provides specialized consulting knowledge and technical support for nearly every stage in the clinical and drug development lifecycle. The continually shifting nature of highly regulated industries requires stakeholders to keep up to date with best practices while lowering costs and improving efficiencies.

Springfield, MA, April 21, 2020 --(



The partnership provides specialized consulting knowledge and technical support for nearly every stage in the clinical and drug development lifecycle. The continually shifting nature of highly regulated industries requires stakeholders to keep up to date with best practices while lowering costs and improving efficiencies. By leveraging Court Square Group’s Audit Ready Compliant Cloud (ARCC) and proven IT technologies alongside the Windshire Group’s deep subject matter expertise in the development, manufacturing, and quality of therapeutics, the partnership presents an unmatched option for organizations to affordably and quickly improve their quality, productivity, and commercialization efforts.



The expanded consulting services plus Court Square Group’s “Life Science Launchpad™” product offering enabling any small to medium sized biotech, pharma or medical device company to have qualified content management and desktop support across the enterprise, simplifying growth activities for life science companies.



Dr. James Blackwell, President and Principal Consultant at The Windshire Group, commented, “Our partnership with Court Square Group represents a significant leap in our ability to seamlessly offer clients a range of integrated services: computer and system validation offerings; a compliant IT infrastructure that hosts quality management systems, clinical trial data, and CGMP and non-CGMP document management infrastructure. The Court Square Group is a long-standing industry leader in these areas. The drive to improve quality and efficiencies in our industry will be highly dependent on these types of systems and so they need to be integrated into the development, clinical, manufacturing, supply chain, and quality operations, starting early in the product life-cycle for maximum benefit.”



Court Square Group CEO and Founder, Keith Parent, continued, “The Windshire Group’s depth and breadth of experience in life science and management consulting is a perfect match with our technology solutions. Partnering with Dr. Blackwell and The Windshire Group was an obvious choice. Individually we have provided effective solutions over decades of work to a multitude of clients. Together, we can move the industry forward, with reliable integrated solutions built on industry compliant technology.”



About Court Square Group

Founded in 1995, Court Square Group is a leading provider of Audit Ready Compliant Cloud Infrastructure solutions for the Life Science Industry. At every stage of the development and manufacturing lifecycle Court Square’s cloud, collaboration and regulatory submission solutions reduce costs, complexity and risks associated with sharing, storing, and submitting information for regulatory requirements.



Court Square Group’s integrated, FDA 21 CFR Part11 compliant tools for Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), electronic Common Technical Documents (eCTD), LiMS, QMS software and regulatory submissions enables R&D groups of any size, CROs and sponsors to collaborate with confidence and meet regulatory body requirements.



About The Windshire Group

Founded in 2011, The Windshire Group, provides comprehensive development, manufacturing, quality, regulatory, and supply chain consulting services for all major therapeutic classes to the regulated life science industry. Its global clients include virtual companies to multi-national firms. Springfield, MA, April 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Court Square Group, Inc. a leading provider of Audit Ready Compliant Cloud Infrastructure solutions and The Windshire Group, LLC (Woburn, MA), a comprehensive life science and management consulting firm, today announced a partnership to provide end-to-end technical, quality and validation support across the clinical and drug development lifecycle for the regulated life science industry.The partnership provides specialized consulting knowledge and technical support for nearly every stage in the clinical and drug development lifecycle. The continually shifting nature of highly regulated industries requires stakeholders to keep up to date with best practices while lowering costs and improving efficiencies. By leveraging Court Square Group’s Audit Ready Compliant Cloud (ARCC) and proven IT technologies alongside the Windshire Group’s deep subject matter expertise in the development, manufacturing, and quality of therapeutics, the partnership presents an unmatched option for organizations to affordably and quickly improve their quality, productivity, and commercialization efforts.The expanded consulting services plus Court Square Group’s “Life Science Launchpad™” product offering enabling any small to medium sized biotech, pharma or medical device company to have qualified content management and desktop support across the enterprise, simplifying growth activities for life science companies.Dr. James Blackwell, President and Principal Consultant at The Windshire Group, commented, “Our partnership with Court Square Group represents a significant leap in our ability to seamlessly offer clients a range of integrated services: computer and system validation offerings; a compliant IT infrastructure that hosts quality management systems, clinical trial data, and CGMP and non-CGMP document management infrastructure. The Court Square Group is a long-standing industry leader in these areas. The drive to improve quality and efficiencies in our industry will be highly dependent on these types of systems and so they need to be integrated into the development, clinical, manufacturing, supply chain, and quality operations, starting early in the product life-cycle for maximum benefit.”Court Square Group CEO and Founder, Keith Parent, continued, “The Windshire Group’s depth and breadth of experience in life science and management consulting is a perfect match with our technology solutions. Partnering with Dr. Blackwell and The Windshire Group was an obvious choice. Individually we have provided effective solutions over decades of work to a multitude of clients. Together, we can move the industry forward, with reliable integrated solutions built on industry compliant technology.”About Court Square GroupFounded in 1995, Court Square Group is a leading provider of Audit Ready Compliant Cloud Infrastructure solutions for the Life Science Industry. At every stage of the development and manufacturing lifecycle Court Square’s cloud, collaboration and regulatory submission solutions reduce costs, complexity and risks associated with sharing, storing, and submitting information for regulatory requirements.Court Square Group’s integrated, FDA 21 CFR Part11 compliant tools for Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), electronic Common Technical Documents (eCTD), LiMS, QMS software and regulatory submissions enables R&D groups of any size, CROs and sponsors to collaborate with confidence and meet regulatory body requirements.About The Windshire GroupFounded in 2011, The Windshire Group, provides comprehensive development, manufacturing, quality, regulatory, and supply chain consulting services for all major therapeutic classes to the regulated life science industry. Its global clients include virtual companies to multi-national firms. Contact Information Court Square Group

Roy Strunin

413.746.0054



www.courtsquaregroup.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Court Square Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend