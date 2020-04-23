Zeigler Auto Group Adds 13th "Best and Brightest Companies to Work® For in West Michigan" Award to Its Growing List of Accolades

Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® recently announced that Zeigler Auto Group was among its Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in West Michigan for 2020. Keeping in line with the government's recommended social distancing guidelines, Zeigler along with all other winning organizations will be honored on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via digital platform.

This year's winners were chosen after a careful evaluation from an independent research firm based on key measures in various categories. These included Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.



Zeigler Auto Group falls within the large business category with over 1800 employees across Michigan, Chicago and Indiana.



Due to the restrictions on large public gatherings resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual symposium and award ceremony will be conducted digitally on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 am. The event, presented by the National Association of Business Resources, will be emceed by Juliet Dragos of WZZM 13 News and Steve Kelly of NewsRadio WOOD 1300 -- and will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Andi Simon from Blue Ocean Strategy.



West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is sponsored by Baudville Brands, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, ABC WZZM 13, Newsradio WOOD 1300 and 106.9 FM, Grand Rapids Business Journal, Davenport University, DTE Energy, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, The Employers' Association, Consumers Credit Union, Meijer, uMap, Clark Hill, Right Management, Garrison Dental and SpartanNash.



