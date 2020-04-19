New Yoga Studio Opens with a Variety of Class Options, Other Classes

There is no denying the overwhelmingly positive health benefits that yoga practioners earn, and now, for those in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., there is a new location to reap the benefits of quality yoga.

Studio Thirty A has a variety of skilled and certified instructors who welcome everyone from experienced yoga enthusiasts to the absolute beginner. Techniques include common flexibilty, breathing and focus on using yoga to make positive impacts on personal lives. "I ask my students to squeeze twenty minutes a day into their routine when they cannot make class. Even this small amount of time can make a difference in a short amount of time for the beginning yoga practioner," said Laura Bailey, co-owner and Vinyasa yoga teacher. In addition to a variety of yoga classes and styles, the studio will also offer Pilates classes, kids' yoga, Tai Chi and self defense for ladies. The studio also has yoga mats and towels at the studio for rent. New yoga students often enjoy the classes enough to purchase their own mats for class and private use. Co-owner Shannon Kramolis is a relative newcomer to yoga, only having practiced the ancient art since 2012. She became an instructor in 2016 and has enjoyed every minute of it since. "New to yoga? Come to the studio. Curious? Come to the studio. We welcome everyone with an interest in health and learning about the art. We find if people try it out, they quickly become hooked," said Kramolis. The studio's homepage has full listing of classes, bios on all of the instructors and additional information for anyone looking to start or continue on the path of yoga. Visit www.yogastudio30a.com for details.