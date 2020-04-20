CETMATRIX Announces Special Career Support for Laid Off Employees Due to COVID-19

Press Releases CETMATRIX Solutions LLP Press Release

COVID-19, the deadly pandemic, claimed thousands of life and forced hundreds and thousands of employees and gig workers into unemployment.

Hyderabad, India, April 20, 2020



COVID-19, a highly communicable disease, forced many nations to go into complete lockdown and could cost over 25 Million job losses. Sectors like Aviation, Hospitality, Entertainment and Manufacturing are at the highest risk level.



To minimize the loss to livelihood and to support back to work, CETMATRIX announces a special support system for the employees who are working in these sectors. The special career support system will include personalized life coaching, mental strength coaching, career coaching, micro courses on skill building, support for career change in alternate or allied sectors and resume and linkedin profile makeover services.



The team will also provide job search assistance, head hunter introduction and mock interviews to the professionals.



Speaking at the occasion, Faisal Faruqui, Director of CETMATRIX said, "We are committed to help all who lost their employment due to this pandemic and we will feel grateful if we can help you in finding the right employment."



