Own A Space Relaunches It’s Exclusive Property Portal to Facilitate Home Buying, Renting & Selling

Own A Space, FZE, takes a progressive step to revive and provide a wide choice of properties to be owned through an online platform.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020 --(



"We are thrilled to kick-start and present our portal soon, where we’ll be able to provide an excellent opportunity to genuine buyers and sellers who till now had been on edge and were waiting for the right platform and price," says the Business head of Own A Space.



The ability to directly connect with visitors, target the appropriate audience, provide website interface and interactive content is the primary focus of the company.



Users will be able to access the complete property snaps, sample layouts, street views, locality vision and reviews online.



In addition, the portal consists of some unique features such as:



1. The buyers can search and filter the properties by price, area, amenities, project sales and all details.

2. Visitors can get alerts about new listings.

3. Composed web design and smooth navigation.

4. The property link could be shared via social media platforms.



"As an assertive property portal, we’re aiming for a larger audience, with the help of this interactive micro-site, we will help to deliver the informative information and a delightful experience to our potential customers. It’s a win win situation for our visitors, users and for us as well," says Nitin Chansoria



Due to its multitude of the features, their proper implementation and effortless use, Own A Space, FZE could be a perfect online platform for everyone interested in buying, renting or selling properties.



About Own A Space, FZE



Built on trust, innovation and knowledge, Own A Space, FZE is one of the most significant property portals which wraps up all kind of properties across Dubai and the other Emirates.



Own A Space is relentlessly striving towards the development of real estate sector and ushering the dynamic growth in the industry since 2015.



Hannan Khan

+91 7724833387



https://ownaspace.com



