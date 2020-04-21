The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Assessing and Calculating Trade Secret Damages



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Assessing and Calculating Trade Secret Damages in 2020: Tools, Techniques and Best Practices Live Webcast.

The number of trade secret cases filed has dramatically increased in recent years. Additionally, the differing state laws that apply to such cases have turned trade secrets damages calculation into a more complicated process. Even with the current ways to assess and calculate damages, trade secret owners and related practitioners still struggle when it comes to proving incurred losses.



As trade secret litigation continues to rise, businesses and their counsel need to become more critical in choosing the ways to assess and calculate damages. They must be able to properly navigate the most up-to-date approaches, while being guided by appropriate state laws.



In this live webcast, trade secret litigation lawyers Michael Warner (FRANCZEK P.C.) and John A. Stone (Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin) will offer a discussion of the latest and significant issues surrounding trade secret litigation. As experts, they will also provide the audience with helpful tools, techniques, and best practices in assessing and calculating trade secret damages.



Key topics include:



Trade Secret Damage Assessment and Calculation Approach

Recent Appellate Decisions

State Laws Affecting Trade Secret Damages Calculation

Tools, Techniques and Best Practices

Trade Secret Misappropriation and Damage Remedies

What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Michael Warner

Managing Partner

FRANCZEK P.C.



John A. Stone

Partner

Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/calculating-trade-secret-damages-in-2020/



