Waypost Marketing Publishes Marketing Guidelines During COVID-19

Waypost Marketing, a leading inbound marketing agency based in Greenville, SC, publishes a new marketing guide for local businesses that are being impacted by COVID-19.

Greenville, SC, April 21, 2020 --(



The marketing guide was created to help businesses inform their decisions during this period of uncertainty. The five sections of the guide elaborate on issues like communication with customers, transforming businesses into remote workplaces, adapting marketing and sales activities to present challenges, and planning for the future.



Doug Fowler, President of Waypost Marketing, commented on the current situation, “The vast majority of us have never experienced anything like this crisis in our lifetime. The impact on businesses is significant with certain industries and geographic areas being hit much harder than others. This crisis will pass. Businesses should be thinking about how to best position themselves coming out of it. Some businesses will not survive and there will be opportunities to gain market share. They should be thinking about how to ramp up sales and marketing strategies, so they're in a position to thrive."



The guide is free and can be viewed at https://www.waypostmarketing.com/coronavirus/.



Following their own advice, Waypost Marketing makes the promise of remaining fully operational during the crisis. Erin Durham, Vice President, said, “Our first move was to shift to remote work to protect our employees and their families as well as our clients and their families. Fortunately, this only required a mild adjustment for us. Once we had that settled, our next move was to reach out to our clients to find out what support we could be for them. Many of them needed to adjust their tactics to accommodate the new landscape, and some even needed to adjust their spend with us. We worked with these companies to not only make these adjustments, but also to advise them on how best to allocate their marketing resources in this climate.”



Waypost encourages local businesses to maintain uninterrupted, honest communication with customers, closely follow their data, and promptly respond to current marketing and business challenges.



About Waypost Marketing:



Waypost is a digital marketing agency focused on developing and managing strategies designed to increase leads, conversions, and sales for clients. Waypost, a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Gold Agency Partner, provides innovative marketing strategies to B2B and B2C companies operating in industrial, manufacturing, technology, and professional services sectors.



Media Contact:



Company: Waypost Marketing

Contact person: Doug Fowler — President

Email: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.com

Tel: (864) 288-6162

Address: 320 Prado Way

Greenville, South Carolina 29607

