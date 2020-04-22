Registration Opens for Aseptic Processing Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the Inaugural Aseptic Processing Conference, which will convene in London on 23rd and 24th September 2020.

London, United Kingdom, April 22, 2020 --(



With advances in innovative therapeutic manufacturing such as ATMPs, pragmatic barrier system applications, adaptability and modularity in fill finish, robotics and automation, small and agile product manufacturing, this year’s Aseptic Processing Conference will look into all areas of the subject. Delegates will have the opportunity to learn from leading industry figures and explore novel and developing technologies that tackle the most pressing challenges and push innovation in the world of aseptic processing and sterile manufacturing.



Registration is available on the website and an early bird saving of £600 will be applied to bookings made by 30th April 2020: www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1



Key Highlights Include:

• Discuss the latest regulatory updates in the industry from leading regulatory bodies

• Listen to global case studies in aseptic competence from companies pioneering in the pharmaceutical industry

• Explore advances in ATMP facility design that are revolutionising aseptic manufacturing

• Delve into the newest contamination control technologies from VHP disinfection to fully automated pipelines



Key Speakers will include:

• Scott Nichols, Microbiologist, FDA

• Serena Ambrosini, Sterile Manufacturing Manager, AstraZeneca

• Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, Steris Corporation

• Di Morris, Audit Manager CAG, GSK

• Stephen Yang, Director, Global Sterile Validation COE, Merck

• Kevin Jenkins, Consultant, Quality excellence Consulting



There will also be a pre-conference workshop day on the 22nd April 2020, which will feature James Drinkwater, Head of Aseptic Processing and Containment Special Interest Group, PHSS and Kevin Jenkins, Consultant, Quality excellence Consulting leading the workshop on “Contamination control measures in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) applied to Aseptic processing”.



The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register at: www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1



Sponsored by: Innerspace & Steris



For delegate queries, contact Connor Marshall on +44 (0)20 7827 6744 or email cmarshall@smi-online.co.uk



For tailored sponsorship and branding packages contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



Aseptic Processing Conference

Main conference: 23 – 24 September 2020

Pre-conference workshop day: 22 September 2020

LinkedIn & Twitter: #SMiAseptic

www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1



