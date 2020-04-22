Press Releases MyEdu Press Release

Receive press releases from MyEdu: By Email RSS Feeds: MyEdu College Management Software Now in Use at Shree Kokilaben Karsanbhai Patel Girls Science College

Shree Kokilaben Karsanbhai Patel Girls Science College chooses MyEdu’s College Management Software after a detailed comparison and analysis of similar software in the market.

Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020 --(



“The MyEdu service providers were proud that the College has chosen MyEdu vendor for college management software,” said the VP on the occasion. “MyEdu’s solution proved to be the hands-down winner due to its range of features, ease of use and the promise of solid backup support for training and maintenance.”



Elaborating on the features, the college administrators said that MyEdu Software for Education is comprehensive and addresses virtually all requirements of the educational institution’s management, parents, teachers, and students. The solution has built-in security of the highest levels and permits easy use through mobile apps that extend the software to portable devices. The software takes care of automated attendance, sending out notifications to students, teachers and parents, scheduling exams and notifying students, conducting online exams if required and publishing results as well as the routine task of online training and assignments. It is the finest, easiest to use and it is backed by excellent support from MyEdu’s team. Shree Kokilaben Karsanbhai Patel Girls Science college management opted for a free trial version and put the software to a thorough test before they committed. With this, MyEdu joins the ranks of other reputed educational institutions like Kidzee, New Era Public School, Rai University, St Xaviers, and SOS, to name a few.



“MyEdu,” claimed the VP, “provides full trials for 3 months so that prospective customers can get to know features and then decide. The MyEdu team is a cooperative and has fully supported a staff of KKP Girls Science College, a fact that was much appreciated." Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MyEdu, developer, and providers of College Management Software announced with pride that Shree Kokilaben Karsanbhai Patel Girls Science College, one of the premier women’s educational institutions in Nani Kadi in North Gujarat, chose their software after a detailed analysis and comparison of similar software offered by other vendors. The college started operations recently and was in search of a suitable college management solution. The college managers, according to the MyEdu’s VP, had invited offers from a number of software solution providers. The college managers chose MyEdu after several meetings and in-depth analysis as well as a demo of the software.“The MyEdu service providers were proud that the College has chosen MyEdu vendor for college management software,” said the VP on the occasion. “MyEdu’s solution proved to be the hands-down winner due to its range of features, ease of use and the promise of solid backup support for training and maintenance.”Elaborating on the features, the college administrators said that MyEdu Software for Education is comprehensive and addresses virtually all requirements of the educational institution’s management, parents, teachers, and students. The solution has built-in security of the highest levels and permits easy use through mobile apps that extend the software to portable devices. The software takes care of automated attendance, sending out notifications to students, teachers and parents, scheduling exams and notifying students, conducting online exams if required and publishing results as well as the routine task of online training and assignments. It is the finest, easiest to use and it is backed by excellent support from MyEdu’s team. Shree Kokilaben Karsanbhai Patel Girls Science college management opted for a free trial version and put the software to a thorough test before they committed. With this, MyEdu joins the ranks of other reputed educational institutions like Kidzee, New Era Public School, Rai University, St Xaviers, and SOS, to name a few.“MyEdu,” claimed the VP, “provides full trials for 3 months so that prospective customers can get to know features and then decide. The MyEdu team is a cooperative and has fully supported a staff of KKP Girls Science College, a fact that was much appreciated." Contact Information MyEdu

Maulik Shah

+91 909 993 7739



https://www.myeducomm.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MyEdu