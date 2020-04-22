Lawyer and Author Michael Buckner Launches New History, Law & Justice Podcast



The new History, Law & Justice podcast explores legal issues affecting governance, society and culture of the United States and other civilizations, past and present, using history as a guide. The podcast, which features 8-10 minute episodes and is available on the YouTube, Anchor, Pocket Casts and Spotify platforms, is hosted by attorney, author and amateur historian Michael Buckner.

The first episode, “How Did the Federal, State and Local Governments Handle the First U.S. Epidemic?,” used the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as a backdrop to investigate the public health roles of the federal, state and local governments in the first epidemic in the nation’s history (which occurred in 1793 with a yellow fever outbreak that affected the then-capital and largest city, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).



Future episodes of the podcast, which will be released weekly, will look at weapon control in classical Greece and imperial Rome; whether the Framers of the Constitution foresaw the modern-day authority of the President of the United States; and a comparison of the most influential legislative bodies of the ancient world.



Michael Buckner says, “I have always had a deep appreciation of, and passion for, history. From Ancient Greece, Egypt and Rome to the present digital age, I will enthusiastically use past historical and cultural lessons to assist my understanding of the how’s and why’s of our modern society. My goal is to make history come alive podcast listeners.”



Buckner, a lawyer, represents clients in cases involving employment law, discrimination law, family law, ERISA/COBRA, immigration law and general civil litigation issues. He previously practiced as a private investigator through his consulting firm, which conducted internal investigations for corporate entities, performed investigative audits for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as well as completed background checks and skip tracing for private clients. Buckner has appeared on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” and ESPN’s “College Football Live” and has authored two books, Athletics Investigation Handbook (2015 Edition): A Guide for Institutions and Involved Parties During the NCAA Enforcement Process, and The ABCs of Ethics: A Resource for Leaders, Managers, and Professionals.



Fans of the podcast can contact Buckner via email (michaelbucknerlaw@gmail.com) to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.



To listen to the History, Law & Justice podcast, visit:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/michaelbucknerlaw

Anchor: https://anchor.fm/michaelbucknerlaw

Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/wj58eitc

