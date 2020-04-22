i95Dev Connect for Magento and SAP Business One® is Now Available on SAP® App Center

i95Dev today announced that its i95Dev Connect for Magento and SAP Business One® is now available on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. i95Dev Connect is a quick and secure way to sync data between Magento e-commerce with the SAP Business One solution, enabling merchants to increase sales, reduce costs, streamline business operations, and improve customer experience.

CEO of i95Dev, Vanit Kumar commented, “I am very excited about the opportunity to include our solution on SAP App Center. This is a great opportunity for us, as SAP Business One is used by more than 65,000 businesses globally. We have a clear commitment to helping e-commerce merchants build omni-channel solutions, leveraging our integration products. The availability on SAP App Center has further strengthened our resolve.”



At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.



About i95Dev: i95Dev is a one-stop-shop for all customer experience, e-commerce, and integration needs, specialized in designing, developing, and maintaining B2B/B2C integrated omni-channel e-commerce solutions. The company is a leading systems integrator, supporting complex integrations with various E-commerce, ERPs, POS, CRM, Mobile, and social applications. I95Dev’s Magento integration products for ERP/ Accounting systems are globally recognized. The company advises brands across retail, manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale trade. 200+ customers swear by i95Dev’s expertise, support, and willingness to go the extra mile.



SAP, SAP Business One and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.



i95Dev

33 Wood Avenue South, Suite 600,

Iselin, New Jersey, 08830

Phone: 301.760.7499

