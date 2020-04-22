Latest ezAccounting Offers Network Version for Remotely Processing Payroll and Other Business Tasks

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Latest ezAccounting business software available in network version for remotely processing payroll in multiple locations. Try it at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Miami, FL, April 22, 2020



“Latest ezAccounting business software is available in a network version for customers working remotely in multiple locations," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com



ezAccounting offers a 30 day trial version to test for compatibility before buying. No buyers remorse! Visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp for the no cost or obligation test drive.



Business owners can process the following tasks in multiple locations with ezAccounting:



Get paid



Generate Estimate, Invoice, Receipt and Packing Slip

Receive Payments

Track Sales

Refund and Credit



Pay others



Add Bills

Pay Bills

Write Checks

Track Expense



Payroll center



Calculate Payroll taxes

Print Paychecks with Stubs

Print Tax Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941



Keep tabs on the business at hand



Report Center

Balance Sheet

Profit and Loss



Priced at $159 for a single user version, ezAccounting software is also available in network version for multiple locations. Customers are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



