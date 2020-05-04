Press Releases CareNow Urgent Care Press Release

Receive press releases from CareNow Urgent Care: By Email RSS Feeds: Healthone’s CareNow Launches Virtual Care for Telehealth Urgent Care Visits

CareNow now offers Virtual Care so you can experience medical services from the comfort of your home.

Denver, CO, May 04, 2020 --(



Patients start the process by going to CareNow.com during urgent care clinic hours and checking in for Virtual Care – much as they use Web Check-In® for in-clinic visits. The clinic staff then sends a link via text message that the patient uses to access the fully interactive virtual visit with a CareNow provider.



CareNow’s telehealth service offers patients access to one-on-one care from one of our exceptional physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants through a secure and HIPAA-compliant internet video connection. Through a virtual visit providers can evaluate many minor conditions and even prescribe non-narcotic medications when indicated.



While many minor conditions can be treated with CareNow’s new telehealth services, there may be times when a more thorough examination is required or tests need to be performed. When this is needed, we simply convert your visit to an in-clinic visit and we will be waiting for you when you arrive. It’s really that easy. More information regarding all CareNow services and locations can be found at CareNow.com.



“Virtual Care is an extension of our clinical urgent care services and fully supports our purpose to help people return to what they value in their lives, in an even more convenient way. We are proud to provide an easy solution for our patients’ healthcare needs at their fingertips,” says Mark Montano, MD, Chief Medical Officer for CareNow.



Patients experiencing a medical emergency should always call 911.



CareNow® Urgent Care

Founded in 1993 in Dallas-Fort Worth, CareNow® has grown to become one of the largest urgent care networks in the country. HCA Healthcare acquired CareNow® in 2015 with the intent to extend the model that has made the urgent care network so successful. CareNow® clinics are open seven days a week with extended evening hours and convenient Web Check-In®.



HealthOne CareNow Urgent Care Denver, CO, May 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CareNow has launched Virtual Care, a telehealth urgent care service. Virtual urgent care visits allow patients to see and talk to a provider from a mobile device or computer. Patients can visit a trusted healthcare professional from the comfort of home or the office.Patients start the process by going to CareNow.com during urgent care clinic hours and checking in for Virtual Care – much as they use Web Check-In® for in-clinic visits. The clinic staff then sends a link via text message that the patient uses to access the fully interactive virtual visit with a CareNow provider.CareNow’s telehealth service offers patients access to one-on-one care from one of our exceptional physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants through a secure and HIPAA-compliant internet video connection. Through a virtual visit providers can evaluate many minor conditions and even prescribe non-narcotic medications when indicated.While many minor conditions can be treated with CareNow’s new telehealth services, there may be times when a more thorough examination is required or tests need to be performed. When this is needed, we simply convert your visit to an in-clinic visit and we will be waiting for you when you arrive. It’s really that easy. More information regarding all CareNow services and locations can be found at CareNow.com.“Virtual Care is an extension of our clinical urgent care services and fully supports our purpose to help people return to what they value in their lives, in an even more convenient way. We are proud to provide an easy solution for our patients’ healthcare needs at their fingertips,” says Mark Montano, MD, Chief Medical Officer for CareNow.Patients experiencing a medical emergency should always call 911.CareNow® Urgent CareFounded in 1993 in Dallas-Fort Worth, CareNow® has grown to become one of the largest urgent care networks in the country. HCA Healthcare acquired CareNow® in 2015 with the intent to extend the model that has made the urgent care network so successful. CareNow® clinics are open seven days a week with extended evening hours and convenient Web Check-In®.HealthOne CareNow Urgent Care Contact Information Caitlin Yusko

615-957-3043



www.carenow.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CareNow Urgent Care