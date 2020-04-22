Arizona Agent Signs 7-Year Agreement

Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Broadview, IL, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- National Van Lines is excited to announce its Prescott Valley, AZ-based long-distance moving agent, Folkestad Moving Service, is staying with the family.A National Van Lines interstate-moving agent since 2007, Folkestad recently signed a contract to remain for seven more years with the company that Makes Moving EasySM.“It’s been a great relationship ever since we joined,” Folkestad Moving Services owner Josh Folkestad said after inking the current agreement. “National Van Lines is always fair to work with and can handle any type of job.”“Folkestad is a significant force in the Southwestern U.S. moving marketplace,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “We’re glad to have been a partner in that success.”Looking forward, Josh Folkestad is seeking to build a new warehouse to expand the company’s storage capabilities.About National Van LinesSpecialtiesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.HistoryEstablished in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Contact Information National Van Lines

