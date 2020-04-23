Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems to Present Technical Briefings at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Future Armoured Vehicles Systems 2020 will be held as a virtual conference, and will feature technical briefings from industry experts including BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin.

London, United Kingdom, April 23, 2020 --(



Set to occur remotely on 3rd-4th June 2020, the conference will provide a flexible, innovative way to explore the latest technologies, systems and platforms that are revolutionising mechanised warfare.



At a time when many are working from home, a remote conference provides the perfect opportunity to receive information and stay up to date with key topics within the field - without having to leave the comfort of one’s home.



All speakers, attendees and sponsors will be able to access the full conference and its materials, and will be able to log on remotely via the internet.



The full agenda and speaker line-up are available to view online at: http://www.fav-ws.com/pr5



This year's conference will feature technical briefings from industry experts including BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin:



CV90 Developments and Upgrades



• Current ammunition systems in use with the 40mm autocannon: how does operating in cold, wooded terrain affect the operation of systems

• Upgraded turret systems for faster target acquisition

• Integrating remote/optionally manned turret systems in support of operations



Mr Edvard Kleberg, Sub System Manager, Weapons, BAE Systems Hagglunds AB



Evolution or Revolution: The Future of Battlefield Lethality



• Game changing technologies in armoured fighting vehicles

• Integration of future capabilities on afvs

• Platform architectures and human integration

• Battlefield architectures



Mr Mike Dalzell, Future Concepts Lead, Lockheed Martin



Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.fav-ws.com/pr5



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

3rd – 4th June 2020

London, UK (remote access only)

Sponsored by: John Cockerill | Lockheed Martin



